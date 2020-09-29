CHEYENNE – A local resident facing several charges – including one felony – for leading Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase, pleaded not guilty to all counts Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Jayden Christensen, 24, faces five charges, including a felony count of cocaine possession, connected to an Aug. 7 high-speed chase.
That day, troopers attempted to pull Christensen over for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, he fled west on Otto Road to the Interstate 80 interchange, then drove east on the interstate.
The pursuit continued east of Cheyenne, with Christensen eventually making a U-turn back in the direction of the city. Eventually, Cheyenne Police officers were able to spike his tires on the interstate near the Lowe's Distribution Center, effectively ending the chase. Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers found marijuana and cocaine inside of it.
Along with the felony charge for possession of cocaine, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison, Christensen also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, reckless driving, attempting to elude law enforcement and speeding.
Christensen's trial was set for early next year, though a plea agreement could be reached before then.
In other action from Laramie County District Court on Monday:
A local woman facing two charges for allegedly shooting at her boyfriend last month pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Brenda Sutton, 35, was arrested Aug. 23 by Cheyenne Police after she allegedly shot at her boyfriend with a handgun outside of their residence, with the bullet missing him.
When the couple entered their residence and refused to come out, the Cheyenne Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Unit came to the scene, but Sutton was eventually detained without further escalation.
In district court Monday, Sutton pleaded not guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of property destruction.
If found guilty of the felony charge, Sutton could face a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
-n-
An Illinois man facing charges after he was pulled over by WHP troopers with nearly 30 pounds of marijuana in his car entered a plea agreement during proceedings Monday.
Through the agreement reached with the state, Michael Ligurotis, 36, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of marijuana possession with the intent to deliver, while the other charge of marijuana possession would be dismissed. He would serve three years of supervised probation under the agreement.
The charges were connected to an incident that occurred May 17. That evening, Ligurotis was pulled over in Laramie County by a WHP trooper for speeding, at which point a K9 unit detected the possibility of a controlled substance.
Law enforcement officials then conducted a probable cause search of Ligurotis's car, and they found roughly 27 pounds of marijuana packaged in the trunk.
Though Ligurotis reached a plea agreement that was entered Monday, District Judge Steven Sharpe reminded him that the court could still impose a different sentence, if it was deemed appropriate.