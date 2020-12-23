CHEYENNE – A man accused of intentionally setting a fire in a motel room pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Max William Gallo is charged with felony property destruction, felony third-degree arson, as well as being under the influence of controlled substances and falsely reporting a crime, both misdemeanors. A felony charge of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury was dismissed in August.
Judge Steven Sharpe set Gallo’s trial for April 6.
According to court documents:
At 3:58 a.m. Aug. 23, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to Guest Ranch Motel, 1100 W. Lincolnway, to assist Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Gallo had reported that there were three men with weapons who broke his room’s window and lit a curtain on fire. When security video was reviewed, no one could be seen outside the window. Gallo later said he intentionally lit his shirt on fire and began yelling to get help to come.
An officer said Gallo “could not stop moving and shaking” and “was constantly twitching and was insistent he was being watched.” Gallo said he felt his life was in danger and asked to sit in the back of a police car. Gallo also admitted to smoking meth the previous day.
Four of the motel’s rooms and an outside overhang were burned, with damage estimated at “well over” $1,000.
Also heard in district court Monday:
Christopher James Newsom pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree sexual assault with force. Sharpe set his trial for April 6.
A Cheyenne Police detective reported that on July 30, 2017, Newsom forcefully raped a woman twice at his residence, according to court documents.
Travis James Parmer pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member-throat or neck, felony strangulation of a household member-nose and mouth and misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense). Sharpe set his trial for April 6.
According to court documents:
At 1:58 a.m. Nov. 14, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a physical domestic call. A woman reported that her boyfriend, Parmer, had hit and strangled her. She said Parmer had been drinking and become extremely angry, getting in her face and screaming at her.
At some point, Parmer hit the woman in the face with an open hand and a closed fist, spit on her and dragged her across the floor. He also punched her in the head and kicked her in the ribs and back while she was lying on the floor. Parmer slammed the woman’s head against the floors, walls and doors, broke her phone and slammed his own head through the bedroom door.
Parmer strangled the woman multiple times over the course of two to three hours, during which she said she was unable to breathe. The woman had multiple injuries, including to her face, jaw, neck and shoulders, and said she was sore over a large portion of her body.
When deputies went to the residence to speak with Parmer, they observed him walking around outside with an aluminum baseball bat, and he was detained.
Destiny Jewell Williams pleaded not guilty to felony interference with a peace officer with injury. Sharpe set her trial for April 6.
According to court documents:
At 2:20 a.m. Nov. 20, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a physical disturbance at Peppermill Bar, 1618 Stillwater Ave. Williams had been involved in a fight inside the bar and was being escorted by an officer to a patrol vehicle when she kicked backward at the officer, striking him in his right thigh. The officer was concerned the kick had “hyperextended” his right knee, and he was later seen at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Williams “remained very agitated” as she was transported to the Laramie County jail, telling jail staff she kicked the officer “because she didn’t like the way that he was treating her.”