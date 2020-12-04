CHEYENNE – A man accused of assaulting two men in a bank parking lot pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Edward Aaron Bohl is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and battery-bodily injury with a weapon and two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Judge Peter Froelicher scheduled his trial for March 29.
According to court documents:
About 9:17 p.m. Aug. 26, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of an assault with multiple weapons at Wyoming State Bank, 1525 E. Pershing Blvd. Upon arrival, one of the victims said he was leaving to go to the hospital. Officers found a pipe wrench, a rock with blood on it and a handgun holster on the ground near the bank.
Officers identified a second victim at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center who said Bohl tried to run him and the other victim over in the bank’s parking lot. The victim said a second man was in the passenger seat at the time and got out of the vehicle and tried to tackle him.
The victim said Bohl began to hit him in the back of the head with the pipe wrench, and then hit him about 10 times in the back of the head while he was on the ground, trying to get up. The victim said either Bohl or the second man pointed a gun with a laser sight at him while he was on the ground.
The first victim later told officers the same story, adding that Bohl also hit him in the head twice with the pipe wrench. He said the second man pointed the gun with the laser sight at him and the second victim, then Bohl and the second man got back into their vehicle and left. Officers observed both victims had cuts on their heads and dried blood on their bodies and clothing.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
John B. Bevel III pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated burglary-inflicts injury, felony theft of greater than $1,000, misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) and violation of a protection order. Froelicher scheduled his trial for March 29.
According to court documents:
At 7:12 a.m. Sept. 27, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a burglar, unlawful entry into an occupied structure and violation of a protection order. The officer contacted a woman who said Bevel, her ex-boyfriend, had entered her home, slapped her face to wake her up and stolen her cellphone.
The woman said she wasn’t sure how Bevel had unlocked her door and that she had a metal folding chair in place to keep the door from opening. The officer observed that some of the plastic flooring was missing and found it in the metal tubing of the folding chair leg.
Maria Pasco Price pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) and resisting. Froelicher scheduled her trial for March 29.
According to court documents:
At 9:39 p.m. Nov. 1, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a physical domestic disturbance. Price and her husband had been in an argument over a notebook that had other men’s information in it. Price became “very upset” and when her husband didn’t give her the notebook, she grabbed a vacuum and hit him several times. She then grabbed a belt and hit him on his arms, shoulders, face, legs, back and chest, causing “severe injury” and ripping his shirt.
Price hit her husband between the eyes with the belt’s buckle, which caused a laceration that was bleeding when the officer arrived. At some point, Price dumped water on him, soaking his clothing.
When her husband tried to get away, Price wrapped the belt around his neck and “squeezed tight,” preventing him from breathing and causing him to begin losing vision. He was eventually able to get away and ran to the desk for help, and an employee called the police. The man told officers Price hit him at least 150 times with the belt and the vacuum, and that he couldn’t defend himself because he was weak from a recent surgery and didn’t want to hit his wife. He said he was able to get away “because he knew it was a life-or-death situation.”
The officer observed injuries on the man that were consistent with his story. Price was “very uncooperative” and had to be told several times to stop walking toward her husband and listen to officers. At one point, Price tried to run inside while screaming and was then put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police vehicle.
Tyler Martin Kulas pleaded guilty to felony possession of marijuana as part of a stipulated plea agreement. Froelicher scheduled his sentencing for March 11.
Kulas was originally charged with five felonies: possession of THC with intent to deliver; possession of THC (wax) with intent to deliver; possession of THC (shatter) with intent to deliver; possession of marijuana with intent to deliver; and possession of marijuana.
According to the original affidavit in the case:
About 11:15 a.m. May 29, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper operating stationary radar clocked a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 at 79 mph in a 75-mph zone. The trooper pulled the vehicle over without incident and made contact with Kulas, who was driving, and a passenger. The trooper “smelled the strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.
A second trooper arrived and helped search the vehicle. The troopers found about 3,820 grams of raw marijuana in the form of pre-rolled joints, 11.33 pounds of THC wax, 15.21 pounds of THC edibles, 132 grams of THC shatter, 340 grams of raw marijuana, 126 grams of liquid THC and approximately 10,000 empty foil packages labeled for THC.