CHEYENNE – Charles Webster Mathisen pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, in Laramie County District Court.
Mathisen, of Cheyenne, has been charged with five felonies: first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful entry into an occupied structure, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a habitual criminal, which requires having been previously convicted of two or more felonies in separate cases.
Mathisen was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense), domestic assault, unlawful touching and reckless driving. He was taken into custody by Cheyenne Police on Jan. 17.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set Mathisen’s trial for the week of June 21. As of Thursday, he was being held at the Laramie County jail on $75,000 cash bond, with Rogers rejecting a bond modification request from Mathisen’s attorney because of the severity of the charges and Mathisen’s past criminal record.
At about 6 p.m. Jan. 16, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a prior domestic disturbance that occurred Jan. 13. A woman said Mathisen pushed his way into her home without permission, according to court documents. Once inside, Mathisen continued pushing the woman, attempting to strangle her and eventually hitting her, causing bruising and a bloody nose.
Mathisen then grabbed a pistol and, while pinning the woman against a wall, placed the loaded pistol in her mouth and pulled the trigger. After the gun did not discharge, Mathisen put it to the woman’s head and attempted to fire again, with the pistol again misfiring. Mathisen then attempted to shoot himself in the head three times, but the gun malfunctioned and would not fire. He dropped the pistol and left the home.
On Jan. 16, Mathisen again showed up the woman’s home and assaulted her, according to court documents. He then attempted to chase her car as she drove away.
Mathisen later admitted to a Cheyenne Police detective that he’d hit the woman and attempted to kill himself in front of her.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Kirk Kelly Poynor was sentenced to 18 to 36 months of incarceration, suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. Poynor previously pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense) as part of a plea agreement.
A second charge of felony possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense) was dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement, and Poynor must successfully complete the Laramie County Drug Court Program.
On Feb. 14, 2020, a vehicle driven by Poynor was stopped by Cheyenne Police officers because of a burned-out tail light, accord-ing to court documents. He was found to have an expired driver’s license.
A K-9 alerted to an illegal substance in the vehicle, and upon searching it, officers found a baggie containing meth residue, a glass pipe with marijuana resid- ue inside, two empty plastic containers used by commercial marijuana dispensaries and various drug paraphernalia.
Heard Tuesday in district court:
Max William Gallo pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to felony burglary and misdemeanor theft. The charges stem from an April 2017 incident when Gallo allegedly broke into Cheyenne Dog Food Company and stole several items, including computer equipment and cash, according to court documents. A pry bar found at the scene later tested positive for Gallo’s DNA.
Gallo also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness on Dec. 21 in another case, in which he is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a motel room. Gallo was charged with felony property destruction and felony third-degree arson, as well as being under the influence of controlled substances and falsely reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.