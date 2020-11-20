CHEYENNE – A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Cheyenne dealership pleaded guilty to felony theft Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Devan Aleczander Stanford pleaded guilty to theft of greater than $1,000 as part of a plea agreement, which recommended three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, plus payment of $3,513 in restitution.
Stanford was also charged with felony burglary, two counts of felony property destruction greater than $1,000 and an additional count of felony theft of greater than $1,000, all of which will be dismissed at his sentencing, scheduled for Feb. 25.
According to court documents:
About 7:53 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from Cowboy Dodge dealership manager Mark Moore, who said a Dodge Ram truck valued at $50,220 was missing from its secured lot, along with four truck keys valued at $1,600. One of the building’s doors had been pried open and the handle broken off, Moore said.
Video surveillance showed a white man in his 20s, later identified as Stanford, entering the property about 1 a.m. that day. Stanford was then seen checking the building’s door handles.
About 5:30 a.m., a Dodge Ram could be seen on video approaching a metal gate on the property and hitting it several times until it broke open. Damage to the gate was estimated at $2,295. Later that day, a Sidney, Nebraska, police officer made contact with Stanford for shoplifting at a local Walmart. Stanford said he was borrowing the truck from a friend, but the officer determined the truck had been stolen and arrested him.
After his arrest, Cheyenne Police identified Stanford as the individual on the dealership’s surveillance video. When the truck was returned to Cowboy Dodge, a gray jacket and backpack were found that matched what the man in the surveillance video had been wearing.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Eric Earl Carter pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. His trial is set for March 29.
Deputy district attorney Caitlin Harper said the charges of domestic battery would be enhanced to aggravated assault because of the severity of the victim’s injury, including a broken orbital bone and potentially permanent vision damage.
According to court documents:
About 7:40 p.m. Oct. 20, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call about a prior domestic incident. Upon investigation, the officer found that about 11 p.m. on the previous day, Carter and his live-in girlfriend had gotten into an argument, during which Carter assaulted her multiple times. The woman fought back by slapping Carter twice. Carter then punched her on the left side of her face, causing her to lose consciousness for a few seconds.
When she woke up, Carter put a pillow over the woman’s face, but she was able to get away. Carter caught her and put her in a headlock and began squeezing, preventing the woman from breathing. It was at this point that officers arrived at the residence, knocked on the door and announced their presence. Carter got between the woman and the door and told her several times not to open it.
When eventually contacted by police, Carter said the woman began slapping him for no reason, and that everything he did after that was accidental. He did not have any marks on him.
Joshua Gene Nunn pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. His trial is set for March 29.
According to court documents:
About 1:11 a.m. Sept. 29, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic incident. The victim said that, during an argument, she had tried to lock Nunn out of their bedroom, but he broke the door and came in. Nunn then got on top of her and choked her by pushing his forearm under her throat.
The woman said she couldn’t breathe and “her head got fuzzy,” and then Nunn punched the left side of her face.