Editor’s note: The following sentencings took place last month in Laramie County District Court, but because of a lack of access to court documents, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle was unable to write about them at the time.
CHEYENNE – A man who killed his mother in May 2019 received more than three decades in prison in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced James Brian Wallace on Oct. 13 to 35 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Wallace previously pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement. He received 888 days of credit for time served at the Laramie County jail.
At about 7:30 a.m. May 10, 2019, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an assault with a weapon. Wallace’s brother had reported that Wallace was “high on meth and freaking out” and had hit his mother with a hammer, according to court documents. Dispatch heard Wallace in the background yelling that he “didn’t kill his mom, he killed a dummy.”
Deputies found the body of Carol Wallace, 80, lying face down in the basement of the residence. James Wallace’s brother told deputies that James lived with Carol, and that when he went to pick Carol up just before 7:30 that morning, he saw James pacing around the main floor of the house, according to court documents.
James said he planned to turn himself in, which his brother assumed referred to a domestic warrant issued May 6, 2019. Carol had been the victim in that case, as well. Bond conditions – a copy of which were found in the master bedroom of the house – required James not to have any contact with Carol or go within one block of her address, according to court documents.
James eventually told his brother that their mother was in the basement. His brother found Carol with various items covering her head.
While in an interview room alone, James mumbled several statements, including “I’m the one who killed the mother” while pointing at himself, according to court documents. James’s brother said James had a drug problem, and that meth was his drug of choice.
The Laramie County coroner later discovered Carol had been shot once in the temple area, had blunt force trauma to the left forehead area, a six- to eight-inch laceration to her left upper chest and multiple large bruises all over her body, according to court documents.
Law enforcement found several weapons in the house and in James’s car, including a hammer and knife that had blood on them. Blood was found throughout the house and on multiple clothing items belonging to James.
No drugs were found during the search of the house, according to court documents.
n
Paul Daniel Hatcher was sentenced Oct. 21 by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to time served in the Laramie County jail. He had previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
Hatcher spent 1,008 days in jail awaiting disposition of the case. Froelicher sentenced him to 365 days in jail for each count.
Hatcher was originally charged in June 2018 with six felonies: three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three counts of second-degree abuse of a minor.
In August, four of the counts were dismissed because the Laramie County District Attorney’s office had “exhausted all efforts to locate the victim and, as such, cannot meet its burden,” according to a motion for dismissal later granted by the judge. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.
On Aug. 25, the remaining charges against Hatcher were listed as two felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, guardian of victim.
It was unclear when or why the charges were ultimately reduced to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
Hatcher was originally accused of having sexual contact with a boy, then 6 years old, on multiple occasions during the summer of 2015, according to court documents. He was also accused of having sexual contact with another boy, then 7 years old, over two separate incidents in 2014.
Hatcher was a registered sex offender in Wyoming at the time he was interviewed by a Laramie County Sheriff’s detective in January 2018. In the interview, he denied molesting the boys, according to court documents.
-n-
Tony A. Kelly was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Rogers to up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of child abuse.
Kelly had previously pleaded guilty to felony child abuse with physical injury, felony aggravated child abuse and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement.
A felony child endangering with controlled substances charge and a misdemeanor reckless endangering charge were dismissed, along with a separate case, where Kelly was charged with felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense).
He received concurrent terms of eight to 10 years in prison for the first count and 15 to 20 years for the second count. This time would run consecutively to the 180-day sentence for the possession charge, though Kelly was also given 518 days of credit for time served in the Laramie County jail while awaiting disposition.
The child abuse terms will also run concurrent with a four- to five-year prison sentence for a prior burglary charge, which Kelly had been serving probation on.
Kelly must pay $132,833.21 in restitution to Wyoming Medicaid. He is also required to complete intensive treatment while he is incarcerated.
Kelly’s then-3½-month-old son was in cardiac arrest when he arrived at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Feb. 16, 2020. Medical staff were able to revive him, and he was transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado. The infant had suffered severe hemorrhaging and swelling in his brain, multiple eye injuries, including detached retinas, bruising and swelling on multiple parts of his head and a large bruise on his penis, according to court documents.
The boy’s mother was confirmed to have been at work during the incident that apparently caused the traumatic brain injury, and Kelly was the sole caretaker. When asked by a medical provider how the boy would have received a traumatic brain injury, Kelly provided a variety of explanations, none of which matched the nature or extent of the baby’s injuries, a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
Methamphetamine was later found during a search of the home.
Though the boy’s initial chance of survival was low, he was eventually released into the care of his grandmother, according to court documents. Doctors said he showed severe brain damage, and while they expected him to “make some gains as he grows,” they said the boy “will carry deficits from this injury throughout his life.”