CHEYENNE – A man received prison time earlier this week in Laramie County District Court for breaking several of his baby son’s bones.
Zachary Ryan Burke, 41, was sentenced Monday to six to eight years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. He pleaded guilty in September, pursuant to an Alford plea, to one count of felony aggravated child abuse with physical injury (victim less than 16 years old).
An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against them in a jury trial.
As part of a plea agreement, the state had agreed to cap its sentence recommendation to six to eight years of incarceration.
The charges stemmed from a February 2019 incident, in which Burke’s 3-month-old son was admitted to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with fractures to his leg. After further evaluation at Children’s Hospital Colorado, the injury was determined to be a spiral fracture caused by “non-accidental trauma,” and was described by a doctor as a “twisting, pulling, torque force injury,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
During interviews with law enforcement, Burke initially said the child’s 2-year-old sister fell on him while she was jumping on the couch. Later, Burke said that prior to this incident, Burke had fallen “with his full weight” while holding his son, the affidavit said. Burke said he also would pull the child by his right leg to move him closer to him. He said that “Sometimes, I don’t know my own strength” when handling the child, even getting “a little aggressive.”
According to the affidavit, Burke physically acted out this pulling motion on a stuffed doll, using a twisting and pulling motion on the leg. Burke told law enforcement no one else would do this to his son, and his wife had told him multiple times not to do it because he might hurt the child.
A few days after Burke’s son was initially examined, a Cheyenne Police detective learned scans had also shown multiple fractured ribs from “non-accidental trauma.”
n
Also heard Monday in district court:
Tanner Michael Lee, 30, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers. Lee pleaded guilty in November to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 16 (position of authority) as part of a plea agreement.
He was given 12 days of credit for time he served in jail while he was awaiting disposition.
The state agreed to dismiss at sentencing additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority) and misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to minors.
The state had also agreed to cap its sentencing argument at 10 to 12 years in prison. Lee and his attorney were able to argue for any sentence, including probation.
On Aug. 31, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer spoke with a teenage girl, who reported Lee had sexually assaulted her in March 2018, when she was 15 years old and Lee was 26. Lee had been the girl’s supervisor at a fast-food restaurant, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl told officers Lee had given her alcohol at his home and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. Text messages from the girl’s phone confirmed Lee had “molested” the girl, and that he’d said his “animal instincts” took over during the incident, the affidavit said.
n
Kevin Dale Brown pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon).
Brown could be sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, if a judge goes along with a plea agreement. The parties also agreed Brown should be released on his own recognizance, or on no-cost bail, after the change-of-plea hearing so Brown can seek treatment.
Judge Campbell set Brown’s sentencing for May 31.
Brown admitted last October that, during a physical altercation, he stabbed his son-in-law in the lower back with a pair of scissors. The injury required three to four stitches, a probable cause affidavit said.
n
Jason Edward Degen pleaded no contest to felony strangulation of a household member.
The state said it would dismiss a second felony count, domestic battery (third offense), at sentencing as part of a plea agreement. The state will also recommend three years probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, which would run concurrent with his sentence in a previous case.
Judge Campbell set Degen’s sentencing for May 31.
Last October, a Cheyenne Police officer was dispatched to a physical domestic call. A woman said her boyfriend, Degen, was angry because the woman’s ex-husband was fixing her car, according to a probable cause affidavit. During the dispute, Degen wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck and threw her to the ground. She said she blacked out from being “choked.”