Editor’s note: The following sentencings took place last month in Laramie County District Court, but because of a lack of access to court documents, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle was unable to write about them at the time.
CHEYENNE – A man received prison time after being convicted of domestic battery and injuring a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy while in custody at the jail.
Devonne Jacob Pandullo was sentenced Oct. 21 by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to three to five years in prison. He’d previously pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery, third offense, and no contest to felony interference with a peace officer with injury.
Froelicher gave Pandullo a three- to five-year sentence for each count, with the terms running concurrent with one another. He was also given credit for 162 days he served at the Laramie County jail while awaiting disposition.
The court recommended Pandullo be placed in the Wyoming Department of Corrections’s Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as “boot camp.” Successfully completing this program could lead to a reduced sentence for Pandullo.
At 1:09 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic assault. The officer made contact with a woman who said her adult son, Pandullo, had been watching her children while she was at work. When she returned, she was talking with a friend and Pandullo on the home’s front porch when Pandullo became loud and agitated because the woman said he could not drink any more alcohol, according to court documents.
Pandullo opened a beer and poured it on the woman’s head. When the woman tried to prevent Pandullo from going back into the house, he threw her down the front porch’s six stairs and then hit her on the mouth.
At about 7:45 p.m. June 27, while in custody at the Laramie County jail, Pandullo disobeyed a lockdown order. After he refused to hang up a phone he was using, a deputy shut off the phones, and Pandullo became aggressive, according to court documents.
Once in a cell, Pandullo punched the deputy in the mouth and attempted to take his baton. He then punched the deputy in the side of the jaw, causing the deputy to momentarily lose his vision, according to court documents. At this time, the deputy was the only member of law enforcement in a pod with 45 inmates, several of whom attempted to join the fight. Pandullo did not comply with orders to get on the ground, and the deputy punched him twice in the head in an attempt to subdue him.
Another inmate grabbed Pandullo’s arm in an attempt to help the deputy, who then struck Pandullo in the stomach with his knee. After the three fell to the ground, Pandullo bit the other inmate on the arm, breaking the skin, according to court documents.
The deputy suffered injuries to his mouth, lip and jaw as a result of Pandullo striking him in the face.
Kelsey R. Springer was sentenced Oct. 21 by Judge Froelicher to two to four years in prison. Springer had previously pleaded guilty to felony burglary as part of a plea agreement.
An additional count of misdemeanor theft was dismissed. Charges in a separate case – one count of felony burglary and two counts of felony theft – were also dismissed.
Springer was ordered to pay $10,781.80 in restitution to Cheyenne Motor Sports. She received credit for 33 days of time served in the Laramie County jail.
Springer’s prison term will run concurrently with a federal sentence in a drug conspiracy case.
In the district court case that was not dismissed, a Cheyenne Police officer responded Nov. 8, 2019, to a reported burglary at Red Mountain Electric, 315 Lexington Ave. A woman, later identified as Springer, could be seen on security footage going through a dumpster and then taking wiring from a cabinet in a truck bed, according to court documents. The wiring was valued at about $20.
On Nov. 19, 2019, the officer stopped Springer after seeing her vehicle, which had been visible in the security footage. After some questioning from the officer, Springer admitted to going through the dumpsters several times and taking the wiring from the truck, according to court documents.