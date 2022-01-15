CHEYENNE – A man could serve up to 13 years in prison after being sentenced for DUI and sexual abuse of a minor charges Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
William Lawrence Dolan was sentenced to three to five years in prison for a fifth-offense DUI charge, which will run concurrent with a four- to six-year sentence Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher imposed after revoking Dolan’s probation for a previous DUI charge. He was also sentenced to five to seven years in prison for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in a separate case, which Dolan will serve in addition to the other sentences.
Judge Froelicher said the sentences should run consecutive to one another because “they’re completely different acts at different times, and different situations.”
Dolan pleaded guilty in September to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and felony driving under the influence, fourth offense or greater, as part of a plea agreement.
Two additional charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor were dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement, along with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, speeding and three counts of child endangering in the DUI case.
Before he was sentenced, Dolan told the court he’d done a lot of thinking in the year he’d been in jail, and that he wasn’t the same person he was a year before. He apologized to the sexual abuse victim and her family. He said he’d realized he has an alcohol problem and was “more than willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that that problem doesn’t follow me for the rest of my life,” and asked the court to give him another chance.
Judge Froelicher rejected Dolan’s request for probation based on his criminal history, and because a pre-sentence report had found him at high risk of reoffending. The judge made a recommendation that Dolan receive intensive substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.
On July 21, 2020, the victim in the sexual abuse case, who was 15 years old at the time, went to the Cheyenne Police Department building to report a sexual assault, according to court documents. The girl said Dolan, who was 25 at the time, had been staying with her family from April through June of that year. The girl told a Cheyenne Police officer that she and Dolan had sexual intercourse at least 20 times during that period, along with other sex acts.
During an investigation, a Cheyenne Police detective found several text messages between the girl and Dolan. In some of the messages, Dolan said he was worried that the girl’s mother would go to law enforcement or “get (him) in trouble,” according to court documents.
Charges were eventually filed against Dolan on Dec. 22, 2020.
In the DUI case, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Dolan on Dec. 9, 2020. Dolan had been driving 85 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents. Three children under the approximate age of 5 were passengers in the car, and the trooper smelled alcohol.
Dolan told the trooper he’d consumed two shots of vodka about two hours before being stopped. He refused to give a breath sample, so his blood was later drawn at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after the trooper obtained a warrant.
Dolan had four prior convictions for driving under the influence and was serving a four-year probation sentence at the time for a previous felony DUI conviction, according to court documents.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Michael Brent Garton pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor unlawful use of a motor vehicle as part of a plea agreement.
On the strangulation charge, the state, Garton and his defense attorney agreed to recommend to a judge a sentence of three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. For the unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge, the parties agreed to recommend a sentence of time served.
The state said it would dismiss a third count, misdemeanor domestic battery, at sentencing.
Garton also agreed to pay $1,788 in restitution to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and $1,000 to the victim in the case.
Judge Froelicher set Garton’s sentencing for April 21.
At 10:35 a.m. May 13, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to the 400 block of Miller Lane for a report of a stolen vehicle. The officer spoke with a woman who said her then-boyfriend, Garton, had stolen the vehicle following a domestic disturbance, which the woman had reported to police earlier that morning, according to court documents.
An officer had been dispatched to the residence at 1:48 a.m. The woman said Garton had choked her with his hands during an argument, and that she’d been unable to breathe. She said he’d also punched her four times in the right side of her face, according to court documents. The officer observed bruises and swelling consistent with these statements.
On Aug. 28, the officer was contacted by the Springfield, Tennessee Police Department, who said they’d had contact with Garton. Garton had been in possession of the vehicle he was accused of stealing, according to court documents. He was then arrested by the Tennessee police department on multiple warrants, including a felony strangulation warrant related to the May 13 domestic incident.
Heard Monday in district court:
Jason Ray Hellings was sentenced to time served for misdemeanor criminal entry, receiving 141 days of credit for time he’d spent in the Laramie County jail awaiting disposition. He was then ordered released from jail.
Shortly before he was sentenced, Hellings pleaded no contest to the criminal entry charge as part of a plea agreement. He’d also attempted to plead guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm, but after some discussion, Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell rejected that plea.
A day later, Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley filed a motion for dismissal of the charge, according to court documents. On Wednesday, Campbell ordered that the charge be dismissed.
During the hearing, Hellings’ public defender, Brandon Booth, said Hellings had pointed a non-operational BB gun at someone during a “large family dispute” in which Hellings felt he was defending himself.
“(Hellings) understands that he could take that to trial. However, he wants to accept the benefit of the agreement through the no-contest pleas for time served in the misdemeanors, and I think it’s appropriate, given what I believe is a lack of felony history for Mr. Hellings and some very odd legal questions I suppose we’d be dealing with if the case went further,” Booth said.
Campbell immediately took issue with the mention of the BB gun, asking the state whether it believed a charge of reckless endangering with a firearm could be leveled for a BB gun.
Buckley responded that the state “did have some debate with itself on whether or not a BB gun would qualify” as a firearm.
“It most certainly, unless it’s some ridiculous set of circumstances, can’t produce death. But at the end of the day, I think ‘Christmas Story’ said it best, you can put your eye out, and that’s serious bodily injury,” Buckley said.
Campbell was not satisfied with the assistant district attorney’s argument.
“There’s a definition for firearm – that ain’t it,” the judge said. “(It) might qualify under the alternative of endangering someone, but the sub part of the statute that was utilized here was ‘threaten to use a firearm.’ It’s not a firearm.”
The misdemeanor criminal entry was originally charged on July 23 as felony burglary, but it was amended to the lower charge on Dec. 30.
At 8:05 p.m. July 11, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 300 block of West College Drive for a report of a suspicious person. The caller said that, after he’d contacted the unidentified man, the man laid on his stomach, crawled on the ground toward a back door and entered a garage attached to a nearby residence, according to court documents.
At Hellings’ Monday hearing, he claimed the garage in question was actually detached from the residence.
Hellings was found sitting on a box inside the garage after the owner of the home used her garage door opener to let deputies inside. He had gathered food items from a refrigerator and freezer and was eating an ice cream drumstick, according to court documents. A cold, partially consumed bottle of water was found next to the fridge.
The estimated value of the items that had to be thrown away was $7.
Before he was sentenced Monday, Hellings said he’d gone into the wrong residence after being given permission to get something to eat and drink, leading to the criminal entry charge. He apologized and said he’d be happy to pay back the $7.