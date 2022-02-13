Rudy Michael Delarosa was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration.
Delarosa pleaded no contest in May to felony aggravated assault and battery (threaten with a weapon) as part of a plea agreement. A misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing was dismissed at sentencing.
He was accepted to a residential treatment, and he apologized at the hearing for his actions.
Froelicher said this was Delarosa’s first felony.
At 9:28 a.m. March 9, the manager of Miller Mobile Home Park reported to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office that Delarosa pulled a gun on him and said he’d shoot him, according to court documents. The manager said he’d had past confrontations with Delarosa, who’d been previously barred from the property for his “erratic behavior.”
Several witnesses told a sheriff’s deputy that they heard Delarosa threaten the park manager and saw him wave a gun around, according to court documents.
Because of the trailer park’s proximity to Afflerbach Elementary School, the school was monitored by sheriff’s deputies as a precaution until 11:10 that morning.
n
Heard Feb. 3 in district court:
Byron Lynn Edwards was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, for felony strangulation of a household member.
Edwards had previously pleaded guilty to the charge. A second count, misdemeanor domestic battery, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
At 9:18 p.m. March 17, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A woman told the officer that she and her husband, later identified as Edwards, had gotten into a verbal argument. During the argument, Edwards walked over to where the woman was sitting and grabbed her neck while applying pressure, according to court documents. He used his other hand to cover her mouth and squeeze her face.
The woman said she was unable to breathe at that point and began seeing “dots.” She grabbed a plate and hit Edwards on the head with it, then grabbed a nearby beer bottle and told Edwards to stay away.
The woman had injuries consistent with her description of the incident, according to court documents.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.