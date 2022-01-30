CHEYENNE – A man who pleaded guilty to choking his former girlfriend was given probation Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua Gene Nunn was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.
He was also ordered to pay close to $8,800 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills, therapy costs for the victim and her son, and to replace a phone that was broken during the incident.
Nunn pleaded guilty in September to felony strangulation of a household member as part of a plea agreement. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2020, along with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.
The domestic battery charge was dismissed at sentencing as part of a plea agreement. The sentence Nunn received from Judge Froelicher was also recommended in the agreement.
In a letter to the court, the victim in the case wrote that “This has been one of the hardest things that I have ever been through.” She said she never expected to end up in the kind of relationship she had with Nunn, describing him as controlling and abusive.
The woman asked the court not to accept the plea agreement, calling it “another slap on the wrist.” She wrote that Nunn had previously received a deferral for a similar crime in Laramie County, and allegedly committed another similar offense in Natrona County while out on bond.
The victim said she feared for the safety of Nunn’s current girlfriend and any future partners he may have. She also wrote about the impact the incident had on her son, who she said was present when the assault against her happened.
“No matter what happens here today, I will have to live with this forever. My son will have to live with this forever,” the woman wrote. “I cannot begin to tell you how this has affected my son. It breaks my heart.”
Still, she’s resilient, she said, crediting her friends and family for helping her recover and begin to move forward.
Nunn, speaking before the court Tuesday, apologized and said he was not proud of his actions. He said that since the incident, he’d quit drinking and sought counseling, and that he hoped the victim in the case would forgive him someday.
At about 1:11 a.m. Sept. 29, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic incident. A woman said that, during an argument, she had tried to lock Nunn out of their bedroom, but he broke the door and came in, according to court documents. Nunn then got on top of her and choked her by pushing his forearm under her throat.
The woman said she couldn’t breathe and her head “got fuzzy,” and then Nunn punched the left side of her face.
The officer observed that the left side of the woman’s face was purple and swollen, her eye was beginning to swell shut, and her neck was red. Nunn had a scratch on his neck. The officer also saw that the trim of the bedroom door was broken and on the floor, according to court documents.
-n-
Heard Monday in district court:
Michael Louis Medina was sentenced to three to five years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell for sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.
He was given credit for close to 700 days of time he served in jail while awaiting disposition of the case.
Medina pleaded guilty in September to third-degree sexual assault, sexual contact, as part of a plea agreement. He was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said the plea agreement in the case had assured Medina would be held accountable, that he would be placed on the sex offender registry and spared the victim from having to testify at a trial.
Medina’s public defender, Carol Serelson, said it wasn’t clear from a cervical swab taken after the assault that there had been intrusion – just that there had been “some type of sexual contact.” Serelson also disputed a claim from Manlove that Medina had presented himself as a victim and had not taken responsibility for the incident.
Medina did not make a statement during Monday’s hearing.
On June 3, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for a report of a sexual assault. A woman said Medina may have had non-consensual sex with her earlier that day. She said she’d been drinking and lost consciousness before waking up next to Medina without pants on, according to court documents. She told law enforcement that she never consented to any sexual acts with Medina.
Police detectives later learned that a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner kit, or SANE kit, showed evidence of sexual intercourse, and that the DNA profile collected during the exam matched Medina’s DNA. In an interview with a police detective, Medina denied having intercourse with the woman, according to court documents.
-n-
Also heard Monday in district court:
Paul Anthony Gonzales Jr. pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor property destruction as part of a plea agreement.
For the strangulation charge, the state will recommend a sentence of three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of four to six years in prison. For the property destruction charge, the state will recommend time served.
The state plans to dismiss three additional charges – felony aggravated assault and battery (threaten with a weapon) felony kidnapping by force and misdemeanor domestic battery (second offense) – at sentencing, per the agreement.
Gonzales agreed to pay full restitution.
At 3:36 a.m. July 20, a Cheyenne Police officer was dispatched for a possible welfare check on a woman. The officer made contact with Gonzales, who was seen leaving the home, and when the door closed behind him, he began knocking on the door trying to get back in, according to court documents.
Gonzales told the officer he’d gotten into an argument with the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. The woman said Gonzales punched her in the face. He face was red, swollen and had begun to bruise, and it appeared she had been struck multiple times, according to court documents. Gonzales had previously been convicted of domestic battery.
Gonzales blocked the front door with the couch, and when the woman tried to leave, he drug her by the hair down the hallway. The woman said a screw in the bedroom window had been put there by Gonzales to lock it closed, according to court documents.
The woman told police Gonzales had pointed a handgun at her, then told her he would kill her and then himself. Gonzales denied this, but a gun was found in the home, according to court documents. There were no rounds in the chamber.
She said Gonzales had choked her during the incident, that it had been hard to breathe, and she thought she would throw up after he let go.
After the woman called her mother, Gonzales threw her phone, damaging the screen.