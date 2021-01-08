CHEYENNE – A man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court to felony conspiracy and delivery charges stemming from a 2019 incident.
Robert Allen Yetsick II pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess heroin, as well as felony delivery of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement. Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers scheduled his sentencing for April 15.
If recommendations laid out in the agreement are followed, additional charges of felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine; misdemeanor receiving stolen property; eluding; and reckless driving would be dismissed at sentencing.
For the conspiracy charge, the state agreed to argue for four to five years of incarceration with a recommendation for Yetsick to take part in an intensive therapy unit, or ITU. For the delivery charge, the state agreed to argue for four to five years of incarceration with an ITU recommendation, which would run concurrent with the conspiracy sentence.
Per the plea agreement, Yetsick and his attorney can argue for probation.
According to court documents:
On Nov. 19, 2019, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers attempted to arrest a woman who was accused of selling drugs and was a passenger in a car driven by Yetsick. When Highway Patrol tried to pull the vehicle over, Yetsick initiated a pursuit that the trooper later ended because they were in a residential area.
The woman was taken into custody a short time later, but Yetsick could not be located. Agents searched the vehicle and found that it was owned by Yetsick.
An agent viewed text messages on the woman’s phone between her and Yetsick that he believed referred to the sale of methamphetamine and heroin.
Agents also conducted interviews with confidential sources who said they’d purchased methamphetamine from Yetsick.
On Dec. 26, 2019, agents executed a search warrant on a residence where Yetsick was believed to be living. During the search, they found two glass pipes with white residue and a digital scale.
A second search found 47.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
Justin Peevey pleaded no contest to felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor simple battery and misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) as part of a plea agreement.
For the unlawful entry charge, Rogers sentenced Peevey to two to four years of incarceration, suspended in favor of two years of supervised probation. For the remaining three charges, Rogers sentenced him to 90 days of incarceration, suspended in favor of six months of supervised probation.
All sentences will run concurrently, and an additional charge of misdemeanor simple battery was dismissed at sentencing.
According to court documents:
At 2:19 a.m. April 15, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a residence for a report of domestic violence. Upon arrival, a woman told the officer she had been in a verbal argument with Peevey, her husband, and did not need help. The reporting party, a man who was also present, said the woman was lying and that she had been assaulted by Peevey, who was very intoxicated.
The woman later said Peevey hit her with a closed fist multiple times, then grabbed their daughter by her hair and threw her across the living room area. A second woman who was present confirmed the events and said Peevey struck her in the head and leg when she tried to intervene. The second woman said Peevey then dragged her by her hair and put his hands around her neck.
The man who reported the incident said Peevey had also tried to enter his residence. The man resisted, and Peevey punched him in the eye, leading to the two men wrestling.
As Peevey was being arrested, he pulled away from officers and told them to drag him to the vehicle. He then kneed an officer in the calf.