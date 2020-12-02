CHEYENNE – A man accused of vandalizing his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on two separate occasions pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Donald Akers pleaded guilty to one count of felony property destruction greater than $1,000. A second count of felony property destruction greater than $1,000 was dismissed. Akers is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 22.
According to court documents:
About 8 a.m. Jan. 4, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of vehicle vandalism in the 1400 block of Taft Avenue. The officer observed that the vehicle had “significant” scratches and four flat tires. The gas cap had been pried off, and there were sugar packets and a funnel on the ground. The owner of the vehicle said she suspected her ex-boyfriend, Akers, of doing the damage the previous evening after leaving her apartment “drunk and angry.”
On Jan. 13, the woman forwarded a Cheyenne Police detective two text messages from Akers seemingly apologizing and offering her his car to use. A few days later, the woman told the detective it would cost an estimated $5,146.67 to fix the vehicle.
On Jan. 16, the detective spoke with Akers’ ex-wife, who said Akers called her Jan. 5 or 6 and told her he vandalized the woman’s car. Akers’ ex-wife said he bragged that the woman would no longer have a working vehicle.
On Feb. 27, Akers’ ex-girlfriend reported to a Cheyenne Police officer that her vehicle had again been vandalized overnight in the 1400 block of Taft Avenue. All four tires had been deflated, and there were scratches in the paint on both sides, the hood, the roof and the trunk. Like in the January incident, the woman said she suspected Akers. The woman said she had kicked Akers out of her apartment for drinking the previous evening. Akers texted her after he left, and when she didn’t respond, he said it was “now war.”
The following day, the woman said she received a repair estimate totaling $4,185.06.
Also heard in district court Monday:
Christian A. Chaparro was sentenced by District Judge Thomas Campbell to 12 to 24 months of incarceration with 285 days credit time served for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine (third offense). Three other charges – felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor possession of heroin (third offense) and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer – were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents:
About 8:40 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer came across Chaparro at a property in the 2500 block of East Eighth Street. Chaparro refused to identify himself and tried to leave the property. He eventually identified himself as “Christian Wines,” but was later correctly identified and found to have an active warrant through the city of Cheyenne for failure to appear on an original charge of unlawful entry into a house.
After Chaparro’s arrest, a small bag of suspected heroin was found in his pocket. Chaparro also had two backpacks with him that were taken as evidence. The backpacks contained various drug paraphernalia, two vials of Naxone, small bags of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, bank and ID cards with various cardholder names, and burglary tools, including screwdrivers, a saw, pliers and a mask.
Collissi Deangleo Woody pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor simple battery. Three other charges – felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense), misdemeanor property destruction of less than $1,000 and being under the influence of controlled substances – were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Woody is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 22.
According to court documents:
At 11:03 p.m. July 28, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a residence after a man called 911, claimed he may have killed someone, and then hung up. Upon arriving, the officer heard a window break on the third floor of the apartment complex and saw a shirtless man talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the same man, Woody, in the complex’s parking lot. After he was handcuffed, Woody said he was under the influence of heroin and meth and had beaten an older woman.
Officers found the woman inside the apartment with a swollen and bruised left eye and a swollen right eye. The woman said Woody hit her in the face during a fight between them, and that he “was acting paranoid and flipped out when she asked him if he was on drugs” and began to damage her property, including the window. The damage was estimated to be less than $1,000.
Officers saw a plastic syringe containing a white powdery substance, as well as a baggie containing 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine, on the apartment floor. When questioned, Woody later told officers the drugs belonged to him.
Brandon Tyler Peters pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation with a suspended sentence of one month of incarceration, and will be required to complete a domestic violence assessment.
Peters was originally charged with felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call. These charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Details of the plea agreement were not available as of press time.
“I can’t comment on the reasoning for the plea agreement, but it was definitely fair,” Peters’ attorney, Rendy Lemke, said Tuesday.
According to the original affidavit in the case:
On Jan. 17, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance involving Peters and a woman he used to date. The woman had previously moved from Florida, where she and Peters lived together, to Cheyenne to get away from Peters, but the two had spoken on the phone and agreed Peters could visit Cheyenne for a week or two.
Peters began punching and verbally abusing the woman shortly after they arrived home from the airport, and he continued to do so through the week, the woman said, adding that Peters hit her every day and grabbed her by the throat on several occasions.
During one argument, Peters grabbed the woman’s hair with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other, pushing her onto a bed and making it difficult for her to breathe. He kept his hand around her throat and began punching her in the face, causing “tremendous pain.” The woman said Peters had a “psychotic” look on his face as he told her, regarding her attempted self-defense against him, “This is what you get for hitting a man.” She kicked and scratched Peters to try to fight him off, and said she believed she would have been killed otherwise.
The woman then attempted to call 911, but Peters took the phone from her. She eventually called 911 after Peters left the residence. The woman had visible marks, bruising and swelling, and she complained of difficulty swallowing and pain in her neck.