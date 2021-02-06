CHEYENNE – A man accused of taking checks and a handgun from a vehicle and then attempting to cash the checks pleaded guilty Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Jonathan Jared Wisdom pleaded guilty to felony forgery (uttering), felony theft and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, as well as an additional felony theft charge, which would be dismissed at sentencing per the agreement.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers scheduled Wisdom’s sentencing for May 13.
For the forgery and theft charges, the state recommended a prison sentence of four to six years, which would be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. For the possession charge, the state recommended a sentence equal to the time Wisdom spent in the Laramie County jail awaiting disposition.
On Nov. 23, Wisdom attempted to cash several checks from Hopkins Land and Cattle Company at two different Platte Valley Bank locations, according to court documents. The same day, a couple reported to the Cheyenne Police Department that a handgun and a briefcase containing checkbooks had been stolen from their truck. A Cheyenne Police detective made contact with Wisdom, who later admitted to trying to cash the checks. The stolen handgun was found in the vehicle driven by Wisdom, which was also found to be stolen.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Anthony Mark Martinez pleaded no contest to felony property destruction and misdemeanor eluding as part of a stipulated plea agreement, meaning Martinez could withdraw his plea and proceed to trial if the court does not follow the sentencing recommendations in the agreement.
Two additional counts of felony property destruction, one count of felony attempted interference with a peace officer with injury, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction and driving with a suspended license would be dismissed at sentencing, if a judge goes along with the plea agreement.
For the property destruction charge, the state and the defendant agreed on a sentence of four to seven years of incarceration, which would be suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. For the eluding charges, the parties agreed on a sentence of six months of incarceration suspended in favor of one year of probation, which would run concurrently with the property destruction sentence.
Rogers scheduled Martinez’s sentencing for May 13.
On Sept. 4, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer pursued Martinez after catching him speeding in the 100 block of Dell Range Boulevard, according to court documents. The officer made contact with Martinez a short time later, after Martinez had collided with a parked pickup truck, which was pushed into another vehicle. Martinez tried to leave the scene by reversing quickly in the vehicle toward another officer.
While being pursued by officers, Martinez hit and destroyed two wooden fences while driving through yards and collided with another parked vehicle, according to court documents.
He led officers on a high-speed pursuit, eventually exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.
Heard Monday in district court:
Jacob Stetler pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced by Judge Steven Sharpe to 18 to 36 months of incarceration as part of a plea agreement, with 37 days of credit for time served. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Stetler admitted to stealing his father’s vehicle on Dec. 7 from Navarro County, Texas, and driving to Cheyenne, where he was contacted by a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy, according to court documents.
No restitution was ordered because the vehicle was recovered without damage.
Also heard Monday in district court:
A case filed in Laramie County District Court against Tiffany Dawn Havner Wynn was dismissed and refiled in U.S. District Court.
Havner Wynn was charged Jan. 11 with felony child endangering (enhancement with controlled substances), felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
A confidential source told a Laramie County Sheriff’s detective that Havner Wynn had sold an illegal controlled substance out of a room at the Rodeway Inn, according to court documents. The detective and members of the Cheyenne Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant on the room. They found another woman and a minor in the room, and seized 71 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as 41 grams of suspected marijuana and various drug paraphernalia, cash and a semi-automatic handgun.
During an interview, Havner Wynn admitted to distributing methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Havner Wynn was previously charged in July in a separate case in Laramie County District Court. The charges in that case were felony child endangering (enhancement with controlled substances), felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor driving under the influence with a child passenger and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in August, and the case is currently set for trial on March 2.