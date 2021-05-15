CHEYENNE – A local man pleaded guilty Thursday in Laramie County District Court to possession of child pornography.
Percy James O’Connor was charged with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child (possessing child pornography).
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set his sentencing for Aug. 5.
On Jan. 20, 2020, a man reported to Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies that he had seen child pornography on his roommate’s computer. When deputies asked O’Connor about it, he admitted the images were on his computer and agreed to be interviewed by a detective, according to court documents.
O’Connor told detectives he thought he’d eventually be caught, knew downloading child pornography was wrong and hoped to get help.
Detectives found about 150 images that were a mix of real and computer-generated depictions of children, along with a few videos, according to court documents.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Thomas Michael Nace pleaded guilty to felony theft and felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense) as part of a plea agreement. Two additional felony charges, burglary and possession of a controlled substance (third offense), would be dismissed at sentencing.
For the theft and possession charges, the state agreed to recommend three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, though the sentences would run concurrent to one another. Nace would also be required to apply to Laramie County Drug Court and successfully complete it, if accepted. If he is not accepted, he would be placed on intensive supervised probation.
Judge Rogers set Nace’s sentencing for Aug. 5.
In the theft charge, on Feb. 13, Nace took a running, unattended SUV from the parking lot of the Knotty Pine Saloon in Pine Bluffs, according to court documents. He was later pulled over by law enforcement and admitted to taking the vehicle.
In the possession charge, a Cheyenne Police officer responded July 21 to a report of an incapacitated man in a parked car at the Days Inn Motel, 2360 W. Lincolnway. While speaking with the officer, Nace admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket and drug paraphernalia in the car, and these items were found during a search, according to court documents.
Nace had previous drug convictions out of Laramie and Natrona counties, as well as several warrants out of these counties.