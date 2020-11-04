CHEYENNE – A man pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor reckless endangerment for his role in a physical altercation with his wife.
Brandon Allan Gartner must also pay $5,091.75 in restitution to Tri-State Veterinary Clinic for its care of a puppy hurt during the incident, as well as other court fees. Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell ordered a 365-day sentence, with credit for three days of time served, suspended for one year of unsupervised probation.
Gartner was initially charged with aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and cruelty to animals resulting in death. However, Gartner’s attorney, Robert Moxley, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in January that the puppy involved in the incident is still alive, and that Gartner’s court file reflected incorrect information regarding the puppy.
“This is a complicated case – it’s a good outcome for all of the parties,” Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said of the plea agreement.
According to court documents:
At 11:13 p.m. Oct. 19, 2019, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call in the 2000 block of Coffee Avenue. Gartner allegedly consumed “an unknown amount” of alcohol and had physically attacked his wife, slamming her into walls and pushing her to the floor as she attempted to leave.
Gartner also threw various items from around the house at her, striking her many times. At one point, he grabbed Snickers, an 8-week-old puppy, and forcefully threw her down the hallway, against a wall, causing fractures to the puppy’s tibia and fibula on both rear legs.
Gartner then threw up and passed out, giving his wife time to get the couple’s two young children into the car. As she went back to find her keys and phone, she saw Gartner was no longer asleep. Heading to the garage to look for her keys, she looked up to see Gartner in the garage doorway. Gartner continued to throw things at her, and while in the garage, he grabbed her by the throat, which she said prevented her from speaking and caused her to have a hard time breathing. He slammed her head against the car at least once, causing her to fall to the floor. He then kicked her in the ribs and side as she lay on the floor, and at one point slammed her head against the concrete floor.
As the woman attempted to get up, Gartner pushed her over with his feet. Gartner then stood on her chest and stomach with both feet, preventing the woman from breathing until he got off of her. When Gartner went back into the house, she felt the children were safe in the car and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, staying there until the deputy arrived. The deputy observed that the woman had substantial injuries and was observed by responding medics to be drifting in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital.
Also heard in district court Monday:
Barbara Jean James pleaded guilty to four counts of felony forgery-uttering. The charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and $40,000, though James’ public defender, Ross McKelvey, said James was likely to receive probation at sentencing.
On June 30, 2017, real estate management corporation Hudson Real Estate Inc. reported theft by an employee to a Cheyenne Police officer. James, the manager of an apartment complex owned by Hudson Real Estate, was suspected of diverting payments made by tenants, according to court documents.
On Jan. 15, 2018, an accounting report provided by Hudson Real Estate concluded that “Ms. James misappropriated company funds from June 2016 through June 2017. We note that Ms. James would accept cash or blank money orders from residents and record journal entries in tenant ledgers in order to conceal the theft,” according to court documents. The report totaled the losses at $107,987.
James altered at least 65 separate “financial instruments of others,” and on at least 41 separate occasions tried to hide it by creating false “corrections” or “write-offs” in the tenant rent-payment database, according to court documents.