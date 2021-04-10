CHEYENNE – A man charged with multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated burglary with a weapon, pleaded no contest Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Charged in four separate cases, David Isaac Rutherford entered no-contest pleas to felony sexual exploitation of a child (using a child to make pornography), felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, felony stalking (probation violation) and two felony counts of interference with a peace officer with injury, as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
Additional charges – felony burglary, two counts of felony interference with a peace officer with injury, 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child (possessing child pornography), and misdemeanor charges of property destruction and violation of a stalking protection order – will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement.
If the agreement is followed at sentencing, Rutherford would receive five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of eight to 12 years in prison.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher scheduled Rutherford’s sentencing for July 15.
In the child sexual exploitation case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy found 22 pornographic images of an underage girl on Rutherford’s cellphone while investigating a stalking case against him. The girl said she was 17 when the photos were taken, while Rutherford was 18, according to court documents.
In the stalking case, the same girl reported that Rutherford had been repeatedly calling and texting her since they’d ended their relationship, and that he’d been showing up in stores she visited and sitting on a hill overlooking her parents’ home, according to court documents. He had also visited the house more than once, entered the girl’s car without permission and had been contacting the girl’s parents.
In the aggravated burglary case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy determined Rutherford had broken into two campers at the Terry Bison Ranch dry storage area and taken several items, including a handgun.
In the interference case, Rutherford threw punches and tried to bite a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy while he was in the Laramie County jail, according to court documents.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Brad Lee Craft pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury as part a plea agreement.
Additional charges of felony strangulation of a household member and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) will be dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement.
Judge Froelicher scheduled Craft’s sentencing for July 15.
At 10:12 p.m. May 10, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of domestic assault in the 5100 block of Mountain Road. A woman said her fiancé, Craft, had thrown her to the floor during an argument, picked her up by her hair and put her into a headlock, before walking her outside the home and down the block, according to court documents. The woman said they passed two people, whom she asked for help, but neither stopped.
Farther down the street, Craft threw the woman on the ground again, kicking and punching her multiple times while she screamed for help, according to court documents. Craft then strangled the woman with his hands.
Heard Monday in district court:
Collissi Deangleo Woody was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years in prison, and must pay $250 in restitution as part of a plea agreement. He is also required to complete a drug rehabilitation program, and then complete either the Laramie County Drug Court program or the Wyoming Department of Corrections’ Intensive Supervision Program.
Woody previously pleaded guilty to felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor simple battery. Three other charges – felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense), misdemeanor property destruction of less than $1,000 and being under the influence of controlled substances – were dismissed as part of the agreement.
At 11:03 p.m. July 28, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a residence after a man called 911, claimed he may have killed someone and hung up, according to court documents. Upon arriving, the officer heard a window break on the third floor of the apartment complex and saw a shirtless man talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the same man, Woody, in the complex’s parking lot.
After he was handcuffed, Woody said he was under the influence of heroin and meth and had beaten an older woman. Officers found the woman inside the apartment with swollen and bruised eyes, according to court documents. The woman said Woody hit her in the face and that he was “acting paranoid and flipped out when she asked him if he was on drugs.”
Officers saw a plastic syringe containing a white powdery substance, as well as a baggie containing 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine, on the apartment floor. When questioned, Woody later told officers the drugs belonged to him.
A case against Sherry Lynn McIntosh was dismissed without prejudice, after she was ruled not guilty by reason of mental illness in December by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.
McIntosh was charged with felony entry into an occupied structure and misdemeanor reckless endangering with a firearm after a September 2019 incident. McIntosh used a pistol and a rock to break in through the back door of a man’s home, according to court documents. Once inside, she pointed the pistol at the man, who fled the house. McIntosh chased the man in her car as he attempted to run away on foot.
McIntosh told police she broke the window with a rock and later got the pistol out of her car. She said she was holding the pistol when the man came out the front door of his home.