CHEYENNE – A man accused of punching his mother and threatening his brother with a knife pleaded no contest to two charges Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr. had been charged with felony possession of a weapon with intent and misdemeanor domestic battery, first offense, as part of a plea agreement.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe did not enter the plea, however, as Diaz-Quintor could receive a first-offender deferral at sentencing. Sharpe set his sentencing for May 23.
The state recommended 18 months of supervised probation, but said Diaz-Quintor could argue for 12 months of probation on the count of possession with intent. The state and Diaz-Quintor agreed to sixth months of probation for the domestic battery charge, with a suspended sentence of 180 days of incarceration.
Ross McKelvey, Diaz-Quintor’s appointed attorney, said his client was pleading no contest rather than guilty because of his mental state at the time of the offense, the amount of time that had elapsed since the incident and because he has since been in a car crash.
McKelvey also said during the court hearing that Diaz-Quintor had been declared not competent at one point and had spent some time in the State Hospital. However, McKelvey said, he believed his client to now be competent and said he understood what was going on.
At about 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, a deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway for a violent behavioral issue. A woman told the deputy that her son, Diaz-Quintor, had punched her in the face and threatened her older son – Diaz-Quintor’s brother – with a knife, according to court documents.
After he heard his mother screaming, Diaz-Quintor’s brother reportedly came into the kitchen and told him to get away from their mother. Diaz-Quintor allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen counter and threatened his brother with it while walking toward him, saying things like, “What you gonna do” and “I’ll kill you,” according to court documents.
His mother told Diaz-Quintor to stop and think about what he was doing, and Diaz-Quintor eventually put the knife down when he was about two feet away from his brother.
Diaz-Quintor was found hiding in a bedroom closet when deputies arrived. The conflict stemmed from Diaz-Quintor telling his mother he was angry and felt “cooped up” because his mother wouldn’t let him leave the house, according to court documents.
Diaz-Quintor had a court order not to be in contact with his mother. But the mother told deputies she allowed him to stay on her couch because he is her son.
(Editor’s note: The following items are being included now because court records were not available earlier.)
Heard Dec. 9 in district court:
Danny Kay Rodgers was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended prison sentence. Rodgers pleaded no contest in August to felony cruelty to animals and felony interference with a peace officer with injury as part of a plea agreement.
For the animal cruelty charge, Rodgers received a suspended sentence of one to two years in prison. For the interference charge, he received a suspended sentence of two to four years. These sentences are to run concurrent with one another.
The sentence was in line with one recommended collectively by the state, Rodgers and his attorney in the plea agreement.
On Dec. 17, 2019, a deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Montalto Drive for a reported threat. A woman said her ex-boyfriend, Rodgers, had threatened to kill the family cat, threatened her father and to kidnap her nephew, of whom she had full custody, according to court documents.
When the deputy initially went to the home, Rodgers did not open the door. Later, the woman called the deputy and said her friend had gone into the apartment, only to find it in shambles. The cat was locked in the bathroom with its tail cut off, according to court documents. The cat was taken to a veterinarian, and the deputy took pictures of the bleeding animal and the severed tail.
When Rodgers was finally located later that day, he began swinging at deputies, punching one on the side of the face, according to court documents.
After being wrestled to the floor, he continued punching the deputy until an electronic control device was used to subdue him.
Heard Dec. 30 in district court:
Shawn Lee Christensen was sentenced by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher to four to six years in prison, following him pleading guilty to a felony burglary charge.
He was given 89 days of credit toward his sentence for time he spent in the Laramie County jail awaiting disposition.
A second charge against Christensen in the case, felony theft, was dismissed at sentencing.
On the same day, Christensen’s probation was revoked by Froelicher in a felony burglary case from 2018. In March 2020, he had been placed on probation for three years in that case, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years in prison.
Christensen’s sentence resulting from the revocation was four to six years in prison, running concurrent with his sentence in the more recent case.
He received 101 days of credit from the 2018 case, according to an order from Froelicher.
On Oct. 8, 2020, Cheyenne police officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of East 20th Street regarding a burglary. Several items had been allegedly stolen, including a 2020 Subaru Forester Limited, two to four cloth bags containing about 10 pounds each of silver dollars, a Winchester gun safe, packages of collectible Liberty silver dollars, two white cloth bags containing wrapped U.S. coins of various values and envelopes containing a total of $10,000 to $15,000 in cash. The items belonged to Margaret Smith, according to court documents.
On Oct. 9, 2020, officers located the Subaru parked outside a residence in the 2500 block of East Eighth Street, where Christensen lived. A detective contacted Christensen in an alley nearby. When the detective asked him about the Subaru, Christensen said: “If you’re saying it’s stolen, I guess it’s stolen,” according to court documents. The detective decided to have Christensen taken to the police department for a recorded interview.
Christensen was searched before being taken to the department, with officers finding a Subaru key fob in his pocket that was later found to be the fob for the stolen Subaru. They also found several gold coins consistent with the ones stolen from Smith, including a one-ounce gold coin. The price of one ounce of gold at the time of Christensen’s arrest was $1,895.
A detective used the fob to unlock and open the Subaru and found many of the stolen coins, according to court documents. Other items stolen from Smith were located later that day during a search of Christensen’s trailer and his son’s vehicle. A wallet containing Smith’s identification and credit cards and three pieces of mail bearing her name were also found.