CHEYENNE – A man accused of causing at least $60,000 in damage after a fire he set spread throughout a Cheyenne apartment building entered a plea Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Lucas Ian Meadows pleaded no contest Tuesday to third-degree arson and attempting to disarm a peace officer, both felonies, as part of a plea agreement.
Meadows’ defense attorney, Marci Linde, said at the hearing that her client was “under the extreme influence of substances and does not exactly recall what occurred.”
Under a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt for a crime, but accepts conviction in the same way they would if they had pleaded guilty.
Two felony counts of child endangering with a controlled substance were dismissed in September in Laramie County Circuit Court. An additional charge, felony property destruction, would be dismissed at sentencing, per Meadows’ plea agreement.
The state and the defendant agreed to recommend two consecutive sentences of three years of supervised probation, with two consecutive suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe set Meadows’ sentencing for 2:30 p.m. April 25.
At 7:02 a.m. Aug. 23, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the 900 block of West College Drive. Meadows, who lived in the apartment, told officers he’d been under the influence of “bad” methamphetamine for about four days straight and had lit his couch on fire, according to court documents.
The fire spread throughout the apartment and caused severe damage, also spreading to and damaging other apartments. The estimated cost of damage at the time was at least $60,000.
Officers found that Meadows’ two children had been inside the apartment while he was under the influence and when he’d set the couch on fire, according to court documents. Several other adults and children were inside the apartment building at the time Meadows set the fire inside his unit.
Meadows was not in handcuffs when he was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, as he had been cooperative up to that point and is missing his left arm to the shoulder, the author of the probable cause affidavit wrote. While sitting in the emergency department waiting area, Meadows suddenly lunged toward an officer and grabbed the handle of her firearm with his right arm. He then attempted to pull the gun away, but it did not come out of the holster.
n
Heard Thursday in district court:
Jason Scott Nelson was given two concurrent sentences of 18 to 36 months in prison by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers for his involvement in a vehicle theft that resulted in the burning of a car he stole and two Cheyenne Police Department patrol vehicles. He received 74 days of credit for time served.
Immediately before his sentencing Thursday, Nelson pleaded guilty to theft and aggravated eluding, both felonies, as part of a plea agreement.
Nelson was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the owner of the car he stole. Assistant District Attorney Jonah Buckley said during the hearing that the city of Cheyenne had not provided information about a restitution amount to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.
At Thursday’s hearing, Nelson and his defense attorney told the court he’d been fairly stable leading up to the incident, until he began using drugs again, which resulted in him being homeless. Nelson said he’d seen a running car outside a residence and decided to get inside because he was very cold. He ultimately decided to drive off in the car because “people make bad decisions when they’re high.”
Nelson said prison seemed like a good option for him to stay sober, and that after he was released, he planned to get a job and pay restitution to the victim in the case.
At 1:26 p.m. Nov. 18, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street. The vehicle had been left running and unsecured, according to court documents.
Officers used the vehicle’s OnStar security system to locate it, and police attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Nelson, refused to stop, leading police on a high-speed pursuit until OnStar remotely slowed the vehicle to 5 miles per hour.
Around that time, the vehicle left the road and ended up in a field just north of westbound Interstate 80 and west of North College Drive, according to court documents. Nelson left the car and fled on foot, eventually surrendering to officers in the field.
A CPD news release from Nov. 18 said heat from the stolen car and the two patrol vehicles ignited dry grass in the field, causing all three to catch fire. None of the vehicles were occupied, and no injuries were reported. A probable cause affidavit described them as “engulfed in flames, causing total loss for all three vehicles.” The stolen car was estimated as a $40,000 loss, while the two CPD vehicles totaled about a $50,000 loss.
Nelson admitted to detectives that he took the vehicle and said he regretted it, according to court documents.
-n-
Heard Dec. 30 in district court:
Kelly James Person was sentenced to four to six years in prison by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher. Person had been found guilty of one count of felony stalking at a July jury trial.
He was given 828 days of credit for time he served in jail while awaiting disposition.
Person had pleaded not guilty in October 2019 to the stalking charge and to an aggravated assault and battery charge in a different case, in which he allegedly attempted to hit a vehicle driven by his ex-wife and occupied by their two children.
According to court documents:
From Aug. 10 through Sept. 12, 2019, Person violated a stalking order of protection for his ex-wife on numerous occasions. On Aug. 10, a man believed to be Person was caught on surveillance video pouring something into the woman’s gas tank while the vehicle was parked at her place of work, causing the vehicle to stop running. On Sept. 4, the woman reported Person had left a note on her vehicle, saying it was paid off. On Sept. 7, Person called the woman’s place of work and, when a host would not let Person talk to his ex-wife, he said: “She has 24 hours or else.”
On Sept. 10, the woman was driving in Cheyenne with the couple’s two young children when a white sedan began following their vehicle. As she was making a turn, the sedan pulled up next to her at a high speed and swerved toward her, causing her to swerve and slam on the brakes to avoid being hit. Person, the driver, then parked the vehicle and exited. He was wearing a wig and a red beard. Person attempted to open the woman’s car doors to get to the children, but the doors were locked and Person returned to his vehicle. The woman told her son to call 911.
Person was arrested on Sept. 12 by Cheyenne Police for the protection order violation. During an interview with officers, Person admitted to the incidents and to searching Google for his ex-wife’s updated contact information.
During an investigation, officers learned a judge had signed bond conditions Aug. 8 on the violation of a stalking protection order, requiring that Person have no contact with his ex-wife. After the interview, Person was served an order of protection, arrested and taken to the Laramie County jail.
On Sept. 17, 2019, Person posted bond and was released on conditions that included that he not have contact with his ex-wife. On Sept. 23, the woman contacted a Cheyenne Police officer and forwarded text messages sent to her by Person and another unknown individual, some of which were threatening. She also received multiple calls that she said came from Person.