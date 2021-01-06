CHEYENNE – A man entered a no-contest plea to felony strangulation of a household member Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Jermain Lashawn Wright was also charged with felony aggravated assault and battery-bodily injury with a weapon, misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense) and resisting. If recommendations laid out in a plea agreement are followed, these three charges would would be dismissed at sentencing.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe scheduled Wright’s sentencing for April 12.
Ericka Smith, Wright’s attorney, said the no-contest plea had to do with Wright’s level of intoxication during the incident. He said he remembers that an argument took place and doesn’t dispute that the events happened, but that he would not be able to provide enough of a factual basis to plead guilty.
According to court documents:
At 12:19 a.m. May 15, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a domestic violence call from a woman who said Wright, her boyfriend, hit her on the forehead with a metal broom handle, pushed her against a wall and strangled her with both hands several times.
The woman said she could not breathe while she was being strangled and that she pulled Wright’s hair to get away. She said she fell to the floor, and Wright hit her on the back of the head with a hard plastic portion of the broom, causing her to “see stars” and feel as though she might pass out.
The responding officer said the woman’s injuries seemed consistent with what she said took place.
Also heard in district court Monday:
Armando David Butler pleaded guilty, pursuant to an Alford plea, to being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony. An Alford plea allows a defendant to accept the consequences of a guilty plea without having to admit guilt, while also admitting the prosecution could likely prove the charges against them in a jury trial.
Butler was also charged with felony child abuse of a victim less than 16 years old with physical injury and felony aggravated assault and battery-threatens with weapon. If recommendations laid out in a plea agreement are followed, these two charges would be dismissed at sentencing.
Sharpe scheduled Butler’s sentencing for April 12.
According to court documents:
On July 24, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of shots fired at 2:18 a.m. near the intersection of West 24th Street and Bent Avenue. A man said Butler had shot at him and that he had captured video of the incident.
The video showed Butler standing on the porch of a residence, appearing to confront the man who captured the video. Butler stepped into the driveway of the residence, and two gunshots were heard. The man said neither he nor his vehicle had been struck by the bullets, but that Butler had pointed the handgun at him multiple times before the shots were fired.
Butler was previously convicted of felony aggravated assault in July 2015 in Laramie County, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.