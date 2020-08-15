CHEYENNE – A man accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend in an apartment complex parking lot was seen Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Yzail Gauna pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and felony theft in one case, and not guilty to aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman, felony property destruction and fleeing or attempting to elude police in another.
His trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.
In the aggravated burglary case, officers received a report on May 19, 2019, of a stolen vehicle and gun, according to court documents. Gauna had been kicked out of a party when the person with the stolen vehicle and gun arrived. He left the car running with a loaded Glock 19 9mm semi-automatic pistol inside it.
He said Gauna had been outside the residence where the party was being held as he arrived. He said he just went into the residence for a few minutes and returned outside to find his car gone. Later, Gauna was seen with the stolen vehicle outside his residence, according to court documents.
In the aggravated assault case, officers responded to a report on June 10 from Gauna’s pregnant girlfriend, according to court documents. When officers arrived, they found her sitting outside with an icepack on her head.
She told officers the two had been arguing because she told him she wanted to “take a break.” At the time, they had been parked in a car at an apartment complex, and when the argument got worse, she got out of the car, according to court documents. When she did, Gauna grabbed her “hard by the arms” and told her to get back in the car.
She continued to refuse, and he then grabbed her hair and pulled it hard, according to court documents. People at the apartment complex saw the altercation and came to her aid. When officers arrived, Gauna led them on a high-speed chase, where he eventually crashed his car and was arrested.
Also Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
Michael Evans pleaded guilty to felony theft, eluding and interference with a peace officer per a plea agreement. He was originally charged with felony theft, eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangering, speeding and interference with a peace officer. Evans also admitted to the accusations in his probation revocation with the underlying charge of domestic battery.
In exchange for his guilty plea to felony theft, the state agreed to cap its argument to four to five years in prison, to run concurrently with any other sentence. For the eluding and interference with a peace officer, the state agreed to cap its argument to 180 days in prison for each charge, to run concurrently with the other sentences.
His sentencing hearing and probation revocation disposition are scheduled for Nov. 19.
During his change-of-plea hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys voiced concerns that the interference with a peace officer charge relied on the same set of facts and circumstances as the eluding charge. To remedy this, prosecutors said they would be willing to merge those charges at the sentencing hearing.
On Dec. 10, 2018, Evans led police on a high-speed chase throughout Cheyenne in a stolen vehicle. The chase lasted about 35 miles, with speeds reaching about 80 mph, including in residential areas of the city, according to court documents.
For the domestic battery case, in July 2014, Evans was driving with his girlfriend and the two got into an argument. During the argument, Evans pulled his girlfriend’s hair, smacked her face, which broke her glasses, and pushed her out of the car, according to court documents.
Dayne McCart pleaded not guilty to felony theft and felony property destruction. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.
On Sept. 27, 2019, McCart ran into an old friend at Cahill Park, and the friend was showing off his new Mercedes, according to court documents. The two took a drive together, and during the drive, McCart asked his friend if he could see why his girlfriend’s car was overheating.
The girlfriend was following behind the Mercedes in a white Chevy Tahoe, according to court documents. When the friend pulled over to look at the girlfriend’s car, McCart jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the Mercedes.
The girlfriend also drove away.
When McCart drove away with the vehicle, he caused approximately $12,750 worth of damage to different parts of the car, according to court documents.
Fredrick Schiele Jr. pleaded not guilty to forged writing, and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.
On Feb. 24, police were notified of several fraudulent charges on a person’s account, including $483 at King Soopers and $730, $730 and $535.21 at Walmart, according to court documents.
Police contacted Schiele at the Laramie County jail and asked him about these charges because the checks were made out to him.
Schiele told officers he had another person write the checks out to him because he thought if another person wrote them he wouldn’t be responsible for the forgery. He also told officers he stole the checks from his grandfather and was under the influence of controlled substances at the time, according to court documents.