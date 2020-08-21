CHEYENNE – A man accused of hitting and biting his girlfriend while he was intoxicated was seen Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua Jovan Taylor pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and battery-threaten with a drawn deadly weapon and two counts of domestic battery. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
On July 18, Taylor got into a fight with his girlfriend when he came home from a party intoxicated. The girlfriend said she tried to comfort Taylor, but he threw her down on the bed and held her down. When he held her down, he also bit her face, according to court documents.
The girlfriend was able to break free and lock herself in the bathroom, but she had to open the bathroom door because Taylor was going to force himself in anyway, according to court documents. When he got into the bathroom, he grabbed the girlfriend by the head and tried to slam it into the wall, before he shoved her into the bathtub and then slapped her.
She was able to escape, naked, and hide in the bushes outside her apartment, where she sent a text message to two friends stating “hey come here now he is beating me.” When the friends arrived, Taylor opened the door and waved a gun around at them.
When officers interviewed the girlfriend, they observed bruising on her head, arms and a bite mark. They also saw the bathroom door of the apartment was broken inward, according to court documents.
Also heard in district court on Thursday:
Thomas Michael Nace pleaded not guilty to burglary, and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
On July 17, officers responded to the 1600 block of East Lincolnway for a burglary. Officers met with the apartment occupant, and she said someone went into her apartment while she was sleeping and took two purses, according to court documents.
Officers were able to see Nace on video surveillance of the property entering the apartment and exiting with the two purses at 4:53 a.m., according to court documents. Officers posted the video footage to Facebook, where community members identified Nace.
Officers were able to contact Nace at the Laramie County jail. Nace admitted to the burglary and taking the two purses, according to court documents.
Jacob Hannig pleaded guilty to theft as part of a plea agreement; the state agreed to cap its sentencing argument to seven to 10 years in prison. He also agreed to pay any restitution he owed. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Hannig was originally charged with felony theft in one case, and felony theft and aggravated assault in another. In exchange for his guilty plea to felony theft in the first case, the state agreed to dismiss his other felony theft charge and aggravated assault charge at sentencing.
Hannig is also facing sentencing in another case in which he pleaded guilty.
“On Jan. 14, 2020, I got in an argument with my significant other,” Hannig said at his change-of-plea hearing. “I needed to get somewhere to find her, and I essentially got high, and I found a car that was running outside of Loaf ‘N Jug on Yellowstone (Road), and I hopped in the car, and I essentially drove away.”
Officers were able to take Hannig into custody during a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle and identified him through video footage from the Loaf ‘N Jug, according to court documents.
Gina Marie Carabajal pleaded not guilty to forged writing and felony theft, and her trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
On April 16, 2019, Carabajal tried to use a fraudulent check at Albertson’s for $2,650. The check had incorrect bank logos and false routing numbers. When the cashier tried to run the check, it was rejected.
A manager overrode the system and gave Carabajal the $2,650. The store tried to contact Carabajal in March 2019, when staff discovered the check was fraudulent, and was told she was dead even though she was seen outside of the courthouse by the manager, according to court documents.
Charles Anthony Martinez also pleaded not guilty to domestic battery third offense, and his trial was scheduled for Dec. 21. Further details of his case weren’t available because his probable cause affidavit was filed confidentially.