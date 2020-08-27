CHEYENNE – A man accused of holding his hand over a child’s mouth and causing face bruising was seen Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Dustin Yearout pleaded not guilty to child abuse with physical injury, and his trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.
On June 23, officers were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered the child’s mother and the child had bruising on their faces, according to court documents.
The mother said Yearout was her boyfriend, and the two had gotten into a fight, according to court documents. During the fight, Yearout allegedly punched and kicked her in the face.
When the two were fighting, the mother’s son started screaming, so Yearout went over to him and covered his mouth, according to court documents. The mother said she suspected the bruising on the child’s face was from that action.
Also heard in district court Monday:
James Paiva pleaded guilty to child endangering-enhancement with a controlled substance per a plea agreement. The state agreed to cap its argument to two to four years in prison, and the defense can argue for its preferred sentence.
On Dec. 12, 2019, officers swept Paiva’s house during a battery call and discovered methamphetamine in the home, along with marijuana, according to court documents. During the sweep, officers also discovered Paiva’s infant daughter was in the home, along with the drugs.
The state also agreed to dismiss misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at sentencing.
Collissi Woody pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, simple battery, misdemeanor property destruction and under the influence of a controlled substance. His trial date is scheduled for Dec. 7.
On July 28, officers responded to a 911 hang up in which the person said they might have killed someone, according to court documents. When officers arrived at the apartment building, they made contact with Woody, and he told them he was high on heroin and methamphetamine and “beat an old lady up.”
Upon entering the apartment, police made contact with an elderly woman who was starting to form bruising on her face. The woman told officers Woody “flipped out” and started to destroy things around the apartment before hitting her in the face, according to court documents.
Cade Freeman pleaded guilty to burglary, two felony counts of theft, three felony counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property and two misdemeanor counts of wrongful taking or disposing of property.
The guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement in which the state agreed to cap its argument to five to seven years in prison for the burglary charge, credit for time served on the misdemeanor charges and three to five years in prison suspended for three years probation for the remaining charges.
On Sept. 3, officers investigated the theft of two motorcycles from Cheyenne Motor Sports. During the investigation, it led them to a residence where Freeman was living, according to court documents.
During a search of the residence, officers found the two motorcycles, along with a stolen ATV, Yamaha Banshee four-wheeler, a compound bow, archery tackle box, computer and other stolen goods, according to court documents. The officers totaled the value of stolen goods at $30,744, according to court documents.
Tamara Larimore was sentenced to three years of probation with first-offender treatment, which means she won’t be a convicted felon upon successful completion of probation. Larimore had originally pleaded no contest to intentional abuse of a vulnerable adult.
During her sentencing, she said she was sorry for what she did, and she will never forget it.
In June 2017, officers received a report that Larimore had transferred a house from her mother to herself, according to court documents. Larimore’s mother had just been diagnosed with dementia.
Larimore also went to an attorney to try to get herself declared with the power of attorney over her mother and her assets. Previously, her mother had disinherited Larimore, according to court documents.
Jacob Bahner was sentenced to two to four years in prison suspended for three years of probation. Bahner was originally charged with two counts of utter forged writing and felony theft in one case, and felony theft and burglary in another case.
The case with the felony theft and burglary charges was dismissed, as well as one of the utter forged writing charges and the other felony theft charge.
“I have a shame over me that makes it hard for me to even face my family,” Bahner said. “All they’ve done was give, and all I have done is take and destroy what they were planning for themselves.”
He said he wants to work to better himself for his child and doesn’t want his child to grow up with only one parent present.
According to court documents, Bahner had stolen a variety of belongings from his family, including breaking into their house and stealing chainsaws, only to sell them at a pawn shop. Bahner had also stolen presigned checks from his stepmother and cashed them for thousands of dollars.