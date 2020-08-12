CHEYENNE – A man accused of throwing a rodeo belt buckle at his ex-wife and injuring her pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Steven Carlock is charged with domestic battery, third or subsequent offense, and his trial date is scheduled for Dec. 7.
On May 18, Carlock allegedly got into an argument with his ex-wife. During the argument, he’s accused of throwing his rodeo belt buckle at her, according to court documents. The buckle hit her forehead above her left eye. This allegedly caused her to get black eyes and a knot on her forehead.
When officers saw her May 29, they could still see a small knot on her forehead and bruising on her left eyelid and cheek, according to court documents.
Also in Laramie County District Court on Monday:
Sherry McIntosh pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to reckless endangering with a firearm and unlawful entry into an occupied structure. She is currently having her competency evaluated and is being treated at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.
On Sept. 7, 2019, McIntosh allegedly broke into someone’s residence using a gun and a rock. She asked the residence’s owner about “having her cats in the garage,” according to court documents. When she got in the house, she pointed a gun at the residence’s owner and asked him if he “wanted to see it.”
The owner fled, and McIntosh followed him in her car. The owner was in fear for his life and thought she was trying to “run him down,” according to court documents. McIntosh returned to the house and broke another window with a rock. She was still there with the gun when the homeowner returned.
Tanya Llerenas pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and child endangering-enhancement with a controlled substance. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.
On June 2, Cheyenne police pulled over Llerenas on South Greeley Highway in Cheyenne. During the traffic stop, a K9 was used to see if there were any drugs in the vehicle. The dog indicated there were controlled substances in the passenger side door.
The car was searched, and 18.4 grams of methamphetamine was found in the car. Llerenas’ 4-year-old daughter was in the car during the time of the traffic stop. During a police interview, Llerenas denied the methamphetamine was hers, but told officers she did use methamphetamine.
Bobbie Mills pleaded guilty to child endangering-enhancement with a controlled substance per a plea agreement. The state will ask for 12 to 18 months in prison, and leaves the defense free to argue for its preference.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the state will dismiss Mills’ other charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer.
On March 5, Mills was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop, and a K9 was deployed. The dog detected controlled substances, and officers searched her and found she was in possession of 21 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
During this stop, Mills was with her 14-year-old son, who was in the passenger seat of the car, according to court documents.