CHEYENNE – A man charged with four felony counts of causing bodily injury to a peace officer pleaded not guilty Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
David Isaac Rutherford is set to appear at trial on Feb. 22. Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher also accepted an oral motion from Rutherford’s attorney, Cody Jerabek, to schedule an opportunity for change of plea on Nov. 19.
According to court documents:
Around 7:50 p.m. March 11, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy confiscated a “flower” made out of toilet paper from Rutherford, an inmate at the Laramie County jail. While locked in his cell, Rutherford had attempted to give the flower to a nurse during a medication pass, and having it confiscated angered him.
Shortly afterward, the deputy walked past Rutherford’s cell during an area check, and Rutherford stuck his right arm out of his cell and attempted to strike the deputy in the head with his open palm. The deputy dodged Rutherford’s hand. Rutherford then yelled obscenities at the deputy, and the deputy walked away from the cell to complete his area check. Rutherford began to kick and bang on his cell door and scream obscenities at the deputy.
Around 8:15 p.m., a sergeant and corporal went with the deputy to Rutherford’s cell with the intention of moving him to the jail’s segregation unit because of the attempted assault, verbal threats and continued disruptive behavior. When they arrived at Rutherford’s cell, they discovered he had covered his mouth and nose with a piece of his sheet and wrapped socks around both of his hands.
Rutherford was in an “aggressive stance” at the back of his cell with his back against the wall, both his hands closed in a fist below his chin.
Rutherford ignored three commands to place his hands through the cuff port, prompting the sergeant to tell the deputy to pepper spray Rutherford’s eyes in an attempt to incapacitate him. The deputy then sprayed Rutherford. The sergeant ordered Rutherford to “cuff up” several more times, with Rutherford continuing to stand at the back of his cell with his fists clenched.
The deputy once again ordered Rutherford to “cuff up” and stepped toward Rutherford, who swung his left fist toward the deputy’s face. As the deputy caught his left arm, Rutherford threw a punch with his right fist toward the deputy’s face, which the deputy dodged. Rutherford pulled his left arm, and the deputy’s left arm, toward his face and attempted to bite the deputy’s arm, but the deputy got hold of Rutherford’s left hand and pulled it down.
Rutherford then wrapped his right arm around a second deputy’s head, temporarily preventing him from gaining control of Rutherford’s arm. The corporal secured Rutherford’s feet, and the deputy was able to emerge from the head lock, having dropped his hearing aid, glasses and radio mic during the struggle.
Rutherford “was then taken to the ground” by the sergeant, corporal and a deputy, but continued to resist, holding both of his hands underneath his chest. The sergeant ordered him several times to give up his hands, and after continued resistance, placed a Taser on Rutherford’s upper back and activated the Arc switch for about three seconds. Rutherford immediately gave up his hands and was handcuffed.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
Matthew Scott Rose was sentenced to three years of probation for five counts of felony forgery-uttering and one count of theft of more than $1,000, with a suspended sentence of three to five years behind bars for each count. Rose pleaded guilty to the charges in July.
Because Rose’s criminal history does not involve any violent incidents, community supervision is an appropriate sentence, Froelicher said.
On Oct. 27, 2016, two Wyoming Mining Association employees, office manager Heidi Peterson and accountant Tammy Lantz, reported to a Cheyenne Police officer that five fraudulent checks had passed through WMA’s checking account. The checks, totaling $64,591.01, had been made out to local computer technician company Geek Garage and had not been authorized, according to court documents. Peterson reported that Rose, an employee of Geek Garage, had recently done technical work for the association.
From Aug. 1-5, 2016, Rose was allowed to access the association’s office after hours to help set up technology at a new office location, according to court documents. Around Oct. 11, Peterson found six WMA checks were missing and immediately tried to stop payment of the checks. Lantz later found that five of the six had already been cashed.
The checks had been made out to Geek Garage and included electronic signatures of Jonathan Downing, the association’s former executive director, and Travis Deti, the current executive director, neither of whom had authorized the checks, according to court documents.
Through a search warrant, a Cheyenne Police detective found the five checks had been deposited to a business bank account in the name of Geek Garage LLC, which had been opened by Matthew Rose in April 2016. Jeran Artery, a co-owner of the company at the time, said Rose was not authorized to open a bank account or make any other financial decisions for the company, according to court documents.
After making several withdrawals and transfers to his personal checking account, Rose eventually closed the supposed Geek Garage account on Oct. 12, 2016, according to court documents.