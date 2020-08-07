CHEYENNE – A man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun was seen Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Branson Potter pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery-threat with a deadly weapon, and his trial was set for Dec. 21.
On July 4, Potter allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun after the two had an argument. The girlfriend also said Potter threatened to kill her, according to court documents. She had tried to call 911 earlier in the day, but Potter made her hang up and was heard saying on the phone “You don’t take my kids, or you’re going to die today.”
When officers made contact with Potter, he said his girlfriend owned a “mini-uzi” but he didn’t have a gun because he was a felon, according to court documents. Officers were able to locate a gun and a piece of ammunition in Potter’s backpack that matched the description of the weapon used in the altercation.
Also heard Thursday by District Judge Catherine Rogers:
Michael Gross pleaded guilty to robbery per the terms of a plea agreement. He was originally charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor theft. The agreement recommends an imposed prison sentence of seven to 10 years with restitution requirements. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.
On March 12, Gross went to the Kum & Go convenience store on East Lincolnway with a knife, according to court documents. He told the cashier to give him all the money in the register and took two burritos. He left the scene on foot.
Police were later able to locate and arrest Gross at the Pioneer Hotel, according to court documents.
Michael Gonzales pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with serious bodily injury per a plea agreement. The state will dismiss the second count, which was reckless driving. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Per the plea agreement, the state is recommending Gonzales be sentenced to four to six years in prison, suspended for probation. There will also be restitution requirement, and the defense is free to argue for a lesser underlying sentence.
On Dec. 16, 2019, law enforcement responded to a crash with injuries at Hayes Avenue and U.S. Highway 30. When officers arrived, they saw Gonzales standing uninjured outside of his vehicle while the other driver was being extracted from their vehicle.
The other car was being driven by a minor, and the car had been crushed around him. The juvenile was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. At the scene, officers tested Gonzales and determined he was drunk, with a BAC of 0.174%.
The victim suffered a broken nose, fractured sternum, fractured femur, broken right heel and bruised lungs, as well as requiring multiple surgeries.
Dennis Birch pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery-threaten with a drawn deadly weapon, and his trial was scheduled for Dec. 21.
On July 10, Birch allegedly pulled out a handgun during an argument with two other people at Scooters Bar, according to court documents. During the argument, he pointed the gun at the two people he was arguing with and the bartender.
The bartender said she was in fear for her life and the other bar patrons, according to court documents. As Birch left the bar, he yelled “you guys are a bunch of commies.”
Veronica Hodgins pleaded not guilty to child endangering-enhancement with controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
On July 6, law enforcement received a search warrant for a residence where Hodgins was staying, according to court documents. During the search, Hodgins was present with her child and the controlled substances, including marijuana and methamphetamine.