CHEYENNE – A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager while she was unconscious pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Tanner Michael Lee pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a minor-position of authority, second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 16-position of authority and misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to minors.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers set Lee’s trial for the week of April 19. She also approved a request by Brandon Booth, Lee’s attorney, for a potential future entrance of a not guilty plea by reason of mental illness.
According to court documents:
At 12:31 p.m. Aug. 31, a Cheyenne Police officer spoke with a teenage girl who reported Lee had sexually assaulted her in March 2018, when she was 15 years old and Lee was 26. Lee had been the girl’s supervisor at a fast food restaurant. The girl told officers Lee had given her alcohol at his home and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious.
Also heard in district court Tuesday:
Jonathan Jared Wisdom pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony theft, felony forgery-uttering and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Rogers set his trial for the week of April 19.
According to court documents:
At 9:16 a.m. Nov. 23, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call about a forged check at Platte Valley Bank, 3310 N. College Drive. The lead teller told the officer someone named “Charles” called another Platte Valley Bank location at 421 Vandehei Ave., asking if he could cash a check for $36,000. The bank placed him on hold, but Charles hung up. Shortly after, Wisdom arrived at the bank and cashed a check for $800 from Hopkins Land and Cattle Company in Dalton, Nebraska.
The lead teller told the officer the North College Drive location had also received a call from Charles asking if he could cash a check for $36,000, and that she had told him no. A short time later, Wisdom and another man, Charles Frauendienst, attempted to cash another check in the amount of $936 from Hopkins Land and Cattle Company at the North College Drive location. The bank then contacted Stephen Hopkins to confirm the check and learned it was stolen. The teller informed Wisdom she had called the Cheyenne Police Department, and Wisdom drove away at a high speed.
The officer then made contact with Hopkins at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, where Hopkins reported a burglary from a vehicle. Hopkins said he and his wife had travelled to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center from Dalton and parked their pickup in the parking garage at about 5:20 a.m. When they returned to the vehicle about 8:30 a.m., they noticed a vehicle manual and prescription sunglasses missing, but began to drive back to Dalton anyway. During the drive, they noticed a briefcase containing their checkbooks, personal files and a Ruger SR22 handgun was missing. Around this time, Hopkins received the call from the bank about the stolen check.
At 10:39 a.m., a Cheyenne Police detective located Wisdom. Wisdom later told an officer he was with Frauendienst when he cashed the check at the Vandehei Avenue bank location and attempted to cash the check at the North College Drive location. The pickup Wisdom was driving was found to be stolen from Fort Collins, Colorado, and a search of the vehicle found several of Hopkins’ items, including the handgun.
Veronica M. Hodgins pleaded guilty to felony child endangering-enhancement with controlled substances as part of a plea agreement, with the state agreeing to dismiss misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana at sentencing.
As part of the plea agreement, the state and the defendant agreed on a recommended sentence of three years supervised probation with 12 to 18 months suspended incarceration, and for Hodgins to apply to and, if accepted, complete the Laramie County Drug Court Program. Hodgins must still be officially sentenced by a judge.
According to court documents:
On July 6, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received information about a suspect in a different case possibly living at a Cheyenne residence. While executing a search warrant, agents found several individuals, including Hodgins and her juvenile daughter, as well as the suspect, who was hiding in a basement crawl space. Agents also found jewelers bags, at least one appearing to contain crystal methamphetamine; other packaging for controlled substances; scales; and a marijuana pipe appearing to contain raw and burned marijuana.
Hodgins admitted to regularly using methamphetamine in the residence. Upon execution of a second search warrant, agents found several more bags containing methamphetamine and several containers of raw marijuana.
Kayleena Ann Cordova pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felony property destruction, and misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain insurance and duty to give information and render aid. Rogers set her trial for the week of April 19.
According to court documents:
At 2:52 p.m. Nov. 6, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of road rage at the intersection of North College Drive and East 12th Street. A man said he and a juvenile passenger had been chased southbound on North Greeley Highway and rear-ended by a green Ford Expedition.
The Ford continued to follow him and rear-ended him four more times, in one instance pushing his vehicle into an intersection. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle and to the suspect’s vehicle.
Cordova was later identified as the driver, and she admitted to hitting the victim’s car three times over an estimated two miles, at one point rear-ending the vehicle at about 50 miles per hour. The vehicle was located, and no insurance was found inside. Cordova did not know if there was insurance.
Heard in district court Monday:
Theophuleus William Gabriel was sentenced to three years supervised probation, with three to five years of suspended incarceration, as well as 180 days of incarceration with credit for time served, by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.
Gabriel had previously pleaded guilty to felonious restraint and domestic battery (first offense) as part of a plea agreement. Charges of felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, misdemeanor violation of a protection order and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call were dismissed at sentencing, in accordance with the plea agreement.
According to court documents:
At 9:36 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance call and made contact with Gabriel, who said he had been in conflict with a woman he was dating. Gabriel made several statements to the officer that were later proven false by a phone video and by security camera footage. Video showed that, while the two were arguing, Gabriel pushed the woman to the ground, sat on her and held her down with his hands. He got close to her face and continued yelling. The woman yelled at Gabriel to let her up while he kept her on the ground for an extended period of time. At one point, Gabriel leaned down toward the woman, and she bit his face to try to get him off of her.
The woman had a large bruise under her eye and two swollen fingers. She told the officer Gabriel had pushed her to the ground and head-butted her while she was down. The woman said he would not get off of her and that she wanted to call 911 but couldn’t get up. After she bit Gabriel’s face, she went into her children’s room and called 911.
There was an active protection order against Gabriel, with the woman as the protected party, at the time of the incident.