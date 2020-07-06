CHEYENNE – A man accused of sexually assaulting someone unable to consent to sex due to a mental illness pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
LX Hernandez was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Hernandez was working as a job coach for Love, Care, and Dignity when he met with the victim. The victim has autism, mild mental retardation, personality disorder and other mental illnesses that cause her to function at a 12-year-old level, according to court documents.
On July 1, 2019, the victim reported the sexual assault to her guardian, who reported it to law enforcement. Hernandez willingly talked to officers at the Cheyenne Police Department and said he had oral and vaginal sex with the victim in the Spiker parking garage downtown. He said the two had sex in the car after he picked her up from work.
Also Monday in Laramie County District Court:
Alyssa Lenhardt pleaded not guilty to child endangering-enhancement with a controlled substance and child endangering. Another count of child abuse wasn’t bound over to district court from Laramie County Circuit Court.
Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
On Feb. 16, 3½-month-old B.K. was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado due to severe hemorrhaging and brain swelling, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, a detached retina, bruising and other injuries, according to court documents.
The child was first taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was in cardiac arrest, but medical professionals were able to revive him, according to court documents. Doctors determined B.K. will have lifelong ramifications from these injuries.
During the investigation into these injuries, officers discovered Lenhardt knew that B.K.’s father was using methamphetamine around the child and did nothing to prevent it. Messages between Lenhardt and the father’s sister also revealed that Lenhardt suspected the father of hitting B.K. in the past.
Several messages between the two show pictures of B.K. with numerous injuries, including bruises, abrasions and ruptured eye veins. From the messages, officers discovered Lenhardt didn’t take appropriate action to remove B.K. from the abuse and danger occurring to ensure his safety.