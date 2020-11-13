CHEYENNE – A man charged with felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery pleaded not guilty Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Jocquey Francisco Wilson is set to appear for trial the week of March 15.
According to court documents:
About 1:53 a.m. April 9, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a physical domestic call at a hotel near the intersection of Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway. Wilson had punched the victim in the face multiple times during an argument, leaving her with a loose front tooth and several cuts on her mouth.
Wilson had also grabbed the woman by the throat and strangled her with both hands, causing her to struggle to breathe and lose consciousness. The woman had several red marks on both sides of her neck and was complaining of severe pain in her face.
Also heard Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
Lloyde Curtis Spaulding pleaded not guilty to felony possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of heroin; child abandonment; interference with a police officer-resisting; following too closely; and theft of less than $1,000.
His trial is set for the week of March 15.