CHEYENNE – A man accused of breaking his wife’s jaw and threatening to shoot her pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Joseph Benjamin Boyke pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery-bodily injury with a weapon, felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and felony aggravated assault-threatening with a weapon. His trial is set for the week of March 15.
Deputy district attorney Caitlin Harper said that, despite a protection order being in place, Boyke had been attempting to contact his wife through letters and through third parties, including their children, urging her not to cooperate and to drop the charges.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers ordered that the bond amount remain at $100,000 cash.
According to court documents:
At 2:52 a.m. Oct. 24, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of Dayshia Lane for a physical domestic call. Boyke admitted to punching his wife in the face multiple times and asked the deputy to tell his wife that “he was sorry.” He told the deputy that he “got drunk” and “had a little bit of a temper.” Boyke was arrested and taken to the Laramie County jail.
At 6:23 p.m. the same day, the deputy spoke with Boyke’s wife at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The woman said that, the previous night, Boyke had become angry when an unknown man tried to flirt with her. As soon as they returned home, she said, Boyke began hitting her in the face and continued after she fell to the floor, yelling about an ex-boyfriend and about her being unfaithful.
He then put a pistol to her head. The woman tried to push it away and yelled “no” and “stop.” She said she heard the pistol discharge and thought, “Am I dead?” The deputy later found evidence that a shot was fired within the home.
In a later interview, the woman said she was knocked unconscious by Boyke’s initial punch. She immediately noticed her jaw felt broken and that blood was filling her mouth. Her head also hit the wall near the front door of the house. The woman could not remember parts of the incident, but recalled Boyke dragged her by her hair and kicked her. She said she pleaded for him to stop, but that only made him more aggravated.
The woman said she believed Boyke fired the pistol as a “warning shot” and that she was scared and thought she would die. She repeatedly asked herself who would take care of the kids.
The assault lasted about 30 minutes. Boyke called one of the couple’s friends and told him he hit his wife, and the friend drove to their home on Dayshia Lane. Boyke’s wife attempted to call 911, but could not talk because of the extensive injuries to her jaw and face, so the friend spoke to the dispatcher.
The woman’s jaw was broken in three places and had to be fused together with a metal rod. She underwent two surgeries and received several stitches next to her right ear.
Boyke later admitted to two detectives that he struck and kicked the woman multiple times, that he threatened her with the pistol, saying he would kill himself or her, and that he fired a round from the pistol away from the woman.
Also heard Tuesday in district court:
Greg Eugene Branch pleaded not guilty to two separate felony charges of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. His trial is set for the week of March 15.
According to court documents:
At 1:04 a.m. Sept. 15, Cheyenne Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard. Two men with gunshot wounds were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. A third victim with a gunshot wound to her leg was later identified and taken to CRMC. The woman had been shot in her apartment.
The same day, Branch was interviewed and said he had been at the woman’s apartment earlier in the day, but denied being involved in the shooting. After he was questioned, Branch fled to New Jersey. Branch continued to deny being present for the shooting during a Sept. 16 phone interview, and said he believed he was being set up.
During interviews, the two male victims said they had been shot by Branch in the woman’s apartment. Branch later admitted to being in an altercation, but said he did not know who shot whom, as one of the male victims also had a gun at the time.
Heard Monday in Laramie County District Court:
Daniel Leray Snow pleaded not guilty to felony property destruction greater than $1,000, felony attempted burglary and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer-resisting. His case was reassigned to Judge Thomas Campbell, who will set the trial date.
According to court documents:
At 11:07 p.m. Oct. 28, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a security alarm in the 2200 block of Dell Range Boulevard. The officer observed that the store, Burri Jewelers, had been broken into and a window damaged by having a large rock thrown through it.
When a second officer arrived, he spotted Snow, who then ran to the rear of the store. The officers caught and detained Snow without incident.
Snow denied breaking into the business. Officers estimated the damage at around $3,000.