CHEYENNE – A man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court to four years of supervised probation for felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
Noah Lee Stevens pleaded no contest to the charge just before he was sentenced. Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe followed a recommendation laid out in a plea agreement between the state and Stevens, sentencing him to four years of supervised probation with a suspended five to seven years of incarceration. Stevens must also enroll in and successfully complete drug court.
Stevens’ attorney, Ross McKelvey, said the no-contest plea stemmed from Stevens’ inability to remember the incident, as he was in a “methamphetamine-induced haze” at the time.
According to court documents:
At 3:12 p.m. May 29, a corporal at the Laramie County jail responded to a radio call for assistance. He was told by a sergeant that Stevens had “choked” another inmate and observed that the inmate appeared to be physically exhausted, had what looked to be blood on his leg and had a stretched-out shirt collar.
On security camera footage, around 5 p.m., Stevens appeared to choke the inmate three separate times within a minute. During the second instance, the inmate seemed to lose consciousness. While the inmate was unconscious, Stevens threw about 10 punches at the inmate’s head and stomach areas.
At about 3:03 p.m., Stevens put the inmate in a chokehold, and he again seemed to lose consciousness. Stevens then threw 17 punches to the right side of the inmate’s head and body. A couple of minutes later, Stevens appeared to choke the inmate yet again, and he again appeared to go unconscious. Stevens punched him five more times in the head.
At about 3:07 p.m., the inmate began to move, but Stevens got on his back and began choking him again. The inmate struggled and attempted to get Stevens off of him, but Stevens maintained his hold on the inmate for about a minute and a half. Stevens then got back on top of the inmate before moving to his right and kneeing him in the side, then attempted to put him in multiple headlocks and chokeholds.
Deputies noticed the situation at about 3:11 p.m., and threatened Stevens with a Taser before he complied with being handcuffed. The inmate later confirmed that he had lost consciousness and said that he had lost control of his bowels while unconscious.
Also heard Tuesday in district court:
Sean Patrick Smith was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration, along with counseling, for felony possession of a weapon with intent. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement.
Sharpe said Smith did not have a criminal record and that the incident seemed to be a momentary, albeit serious, lapse in judgment.
According to court documents:
At 1:02 p.m. Feb. 23, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of an assault with a weapon. Four people said they had parked in front of Smith’s home on a city street, and when they returned to the car, Smith exited the home carrying a sword. Smith “lunged” at one of the women with the sword several times until she got into the vehicle, and then hit the car window several times.
Smith later confirmed the victims’ accounts of the incident, and said he had been upset that they parked their vehicle in front of his residence.
Jacob Carl McLaury was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for felony possession of a weapon with intent. He previously pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement.
Sharpe echoed previous comments he made about Smith, saying that McLaury had no prior criminal record and that the incident seemed to be a momentary lapse in judgment.
According to court documents:
On May 10, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. Two men said the suspect, later identified as McLaury, had pointed a gun at them following an argument. The men said it had been a misunderstanding that had been resolved before McLaury came back outside with the gun. The two men fled and called the police from a parking lot.
Later, during an interview, McLaury said 20 to 30 people had approached his vehicle, acting like they wanted to start a fight. McLaury took his two children inside, retrieved his handgun without the magazine, and approached the individuals on the street, yelling. He said the people left the area and had not displayed any weapons. McLaury said he made sure the gun was visible, but that he didn’t point it at anyone.