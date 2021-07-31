CHEYENNE – A man charged with multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated burglary with a weapon, was given probation July 23 in Laramie County District Court.
Charged in four separate cases, David Isaac Rutherford received five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of six to eight years in prison, from Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.
In April, Rutherford entered no-contest pleas to felony sexual exploitation of a child (using a child to make pornography), felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, felony stalking (probation violation) and two felony counts of interference with a peace officer with injury, as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
Additional charges – felony burglary, two counts of felony interference with a peace officer with injury, 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child (possessing child pornography), and misdemeanor charges of property destruction and violation of a stalking protection order – were dismissed at sentencing as part of the agreement.
In the child sexual exploitation case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy found 22 pornographic images of an underage girl on Rutherford’s cellphone while investigating a stalking case against him. The girl said she was 17 when the photos were taken, while Rutherford was 18, according to court documents.
In the stalking case, the same girl reported that Rutherford had been repeatedly calling and texting her since they’d ended their relationship, and that he’d been showing up in stores she visited and sitting on a hill overlooking her parents’ home, according to court documents. He had also visited the house more than once, entered the girl’s car without permission and had been contacting the girl’s parents.
In the aggravated burglary case, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy determined Rutherford had broken into two campers at the Terry Bison Ranch dry storage area and taken several items, including a handgun.
In the interference case, Rutherford threw punches and tried to bite a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy while he was in the county jail, according to court documents.
-n-
Also heard July 23:
Ernest Jaramillo pleaded guilty to felony theft as part of a plea agreement. He entered a not-guilty plea to the charge in February.
In the agreement, Jaramillo and the state agreed to a sentence of two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 12 to 18 months of incarceration. He would also be required to pay restitution.
Judge Froelicher set his sentencing for Nov. 4.
In August 2019, Jaramillo accepted $2,500 from a Laramie County woman to replace a furnace and air conditioner, but "failed to complete the job or return the funds," according to court documents. The woman said she paid Jaramillo the $2,500 for the cost of the equipment, and they agreed he would receive an additional $1,300 upon completion of the project.
After not completing the work, Jaramillo told the woman he "had already purchased the equipment and could not return the money," according to court documents. The woman requested Jaramillo drop off the equipment so she could have someone else install it, but Jaramillo did not. He then stopped communicating with the woman.
-n-
Heard Monday in district court:
Kagen C. Meyer Jr. was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years in prison, by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.
In April, Meyer pleaded no contest to a felony charge of attempting to commit theft as part of a plea agreement.
In the early hours of Dec. 11, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a vehicular theft call at Albertsons, 3355 E. Pershing Blvd. The officer contacted Meyer, who was disheveled and smelled of alcohol, standing near the store's front entrance, according to court documents.
The vehicle owner told police he'd walked out of the store to find Meyer sitting in the driver's seat of his car. The vehicle owner made Meyer leave, but he was unable to start the car because of a possible obstruction in the ignition, which he said was not there before, according to court documents. Meyer admitted to obstructing the ignition in order to take the vehicle.
-n-
Also heard Monday:
Justin J. Walter pleaded guilty to felony burglary as part of a plea agreement. Additional misdemeanor charges of stalking, theft and methamphetamine possession would be dismissed at sentencing, along with a Laramie County Circuit Court case.
In the agreement, Walter and the state agreed to a sentence of two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to three years of incarceration.
Judge Campbell set Walter's sentencing for Oct. 18.
On Jan. 27, 2020, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call regarding ongoing threats to a woman by her boyfriend. Walter admitted to sending threatening messages to the woman and was advised by officers to stop, according to court documents.
On Feb. 1, 2020, the woman reported to police that her vehicle's license plates and stereo were missing, and on the following day reported that her tires had been punctured. On Feb. 8, the woman's car was burned, and she reported seeing Walter outside her home the same night, when he tried to provoke her into coming out of the house, according to court documents.
Following an interview with the woman, police determined Walter had a pattern of sending threatening messages. On March 5, 2020, police executed a search warrant on Walter's home, finding the missing license plates and stereo, plus 2.8 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Walter admitted to possessing the drugs and taking the items from the woman's car, but he denied setting the car on fire.