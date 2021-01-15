CHEYENNE – Mark Anthony Martinez pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court to felony possession of methamphetamine and felony domestic battery, third offense.
For the possession charge, Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher sentenced Martinez to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison, as part of a plea agreement. For the domestic battery charge, Froelicher sentenced Martinez to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years, which will run concurrently with the possession sentence.
Per the agreement, additional charges of felony domestic battery, third offense; felony failure to register as a sex offender; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and misdemeanor theft were dismissed at sentencing.
Froelicher said he would “somewhat reluctantly go along with the plea deal” because Martinez will serve time in prison for prior parole violations in a different case. The possession and domestic battery sentences will begin after that prison time is completed.
“It’s unusual, but I think it’s reasonable under the circumstances,” Froelicher said.
According to court documents:
In the possession case: At 4:58 p.m. June 6, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of south College Drive where Martinez was the passenger. The deputy observed a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in the car. A sergeant detained and searched Martinez, and found two plastic baggies of methamphetamine and a pill bottle with marijuana inside.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a large plastic container of marijuana, two small plastic baggies of methamphetamine or methamphetamine residue, a grinder with marijuana inside and a scale with white residue on it.
Martinez initially agreed to stay in contact with investigators about the methamphetamine instead of being cha- rged for possession, but he later refused to speak to them.
In the domestic battery case: At 5:41 p.m. July 16, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of domestic violence in the 900 block of West Lincolnway. A woman told the officer that her boyfriend, Martinez, had come into her hotel room that morning and taken her car keys. He left and came back approximately four times throughout the day.
At about 5:30 p.m., Martinez returned, saying he would give the woman back her car keys. When she let him into the room, Martinez grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the floor. On the way down, the woman’s arm caught on a table, and her head hit the floor. Martinez then left the room and drove away in his vehicle.
Also heard Thursday in district court:
Paul Lewis Brumage was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of 18 to 36 months of incarceration, on drug charges.
He previously pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine; felony child endangering-enhancement with controlled substances; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Brumage’s attorney, Cody Jerabek, said Brumage had “completely and entirely (turned) his life around” since his arrest, having remained sober, sought treatment, gotten a new job and gained full custody of his daughter.
Assistant district attorney Baend Buus said the state agreed completely with Jerabek’s assessment of Brumage and his progress.
According to court documents:
On Dec. 26, 2019, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents carried out a search warrant of a Cheyenne residence. During the search, agents found several individuals, including a 10-year-old child. They also found two glass pipes with white residue and a digital scale. A second search later found 47.6 grams of methamphetamine and several glass pipes used to smoke marijuana.
A confidential source told agents that “everyone” at the address used methamphetamine. Agents then began looking for Brumage, the father of the 10-year-old.
During an interview, Brumage told agents that he had recently used methamphetamine, and that another young child also lived at the residence. Another resident who lived at the home told agents Brumage sold methamphetamine. The children were taken into protective custody.
Meagan S. Pfaff Coppinger was sentenced to three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years in prison, for felony burglary and felony aggravated eluding, to which she previously pleaded guilty.
Per a plea agreement, additional charges of felony theft and three counts of felony property destruction were dismissed at sentencing. Coppinger must also pay restitution to victims in the incident.
According to court documents:
At 11:53 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer was dispatched to a report of a burglary in the 700 block of Oak Valley Lane. A woman said someone had entered her residence and demanded her car keys.
The woman told the intruder, later identified as Coppinger, that the keys were in her purse. Coppinger began digging through the purse and found the keys of the woman’s 2014 Cadillac CTS, taking the keys and a pair of sunglasses and leaving in the Cadillac before law enforcement arrived.
Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies later attempted to stop Coppinger for erratic driving near the intersection of College Drive and Campstool Way, but she did not stop. Deputies pursued Coppinger until she struck two vehicles on the Warren Avenue viaduct.
A case against Rashelle Nae Foos was dismissed by Froelicher, following a motion for dismissal filed by the Laramie County District Attorney’s office.
Foos had been charged with felony kidnapping-removing a minor and the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence with child passengers; two counts of child endangering, first offense; failure to use a child restraint; and careless driving.
According to court documents:
At 9:40 p.m. Dec. 12, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at exit 342 on eastbound Interstate 80 in Laramie County. The trooper made contact with the driver, who was receiving medical care along with two young children. The 5-year-old child involved in the crash suffered an injury related to incorrect use of a seat belt. A 1-year-old was identified as Foos’ child, but the 5-year-old was not her child.
When asked about the children and why she had a child with her that was not hers, Foos’ answers were “unintelligible,” and her head was moving erratically. The trooper observed several other signs “typical of chronic and current controlled substance use.” She also failed a field sobriety test.
The trooper contacted the mother of the 5-year-old, who said Foos told her she was taking the child shopping in Riverton. She said she did not know that Foos was headed to Aurora, Colorado, and that she had tried to contact Foos multiple times. The woman was upset and said she had not given Foos permission to take her child out of town or out of the state.
The trooper called the vehicle “a rolling Dumpster” and said the children were “disheveled, visibly dirty and without food or any extra clothing or blankets” while traveling in subzero temperatures during a snowstorm.