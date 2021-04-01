CHEYENNE – A local man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Michael R. Welty received a sentence of seven to nine years in prison from Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers, with credit for 296 days of time served.
Welty pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of felony sexual exploitation of a child (creating/receiving child pornography) as part of a plea agreement, in the which the state agreed to argue for five to seven years of incarceration. After Welty was arrested Nov. 27 in Albany County for possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting, which violated the conditions of the agreement, the state said it would deviate from the plea agreement and pursue the maximum imposed sentence for sexual exploitation of a child, which is five to 12 years in prison.
At the Monday hearing, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove argued for a sentence of 10 to 12 years.
Welty’s attorney, Ericka Smith, said it was “kind of unbelievable” that the state would “essentially double” its argument after Welty received misdemeanor charges in Albany County. Smith said the state’s sentencing argument did not reflect Welty’s recent behavior, which included seeking mental health treatment, and added that Welty is addicted to methamphetamine.
Smith said Welty himself suggested a sentence of five years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of eight to 10 years in prison, which he saw as a chance to prove he could be successful on probation.
Rogers rejected that suggestion.
“I am struggling with how to process Mr. Welty’s proposal that, somehow, an individual with his criminal history and the nature of the offense in this case ... would say, ‘Give me one more chance, and then if it doesn’t work out, throw the book at me.’ Mr. Welty, you present as an individual who should have the book thrown at you right now,” the judge said.
The remaining charges in the case, felony sexual exploitation of a child (explicit sexual conduct) and 31 misdemeanor counts of promoting obscenity to a minor, were dismissed at sentencing as per the plea agreement.
On Nov. 27, 2017, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report that a boy had been receiving naked photographs of women from Welty. Welty sent the boy pornographic photos of numerous women, including of Welty’s girlfriend, and a video of himself masturbating over Facebook Messenger, according to court documents. Welty also asked the boy for a naked photo of his then-16-year-old girlfriend, and asked the boy if he had ever “touched” his younger sister.
Also heard Monday in district court:
Mathew Roy Sandoval pleaded no contest to felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with a deadly weapon), felony third-degree sexual assault (sexual contact without intrusion), and multiple misdemeanors: false imprisonment, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful contact (touch), possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer (resist).
Sandoval’s attorney, Public Defender Diane Lozano, said her client has no memory of the incident that led to the charges. Lozano said Sandoval has schizoaffective disorder, and that he was unmedicated and highly intoxicated the day of the incident.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe scheduled Sandoval’s sentencing for July 6.
On Aug. 22, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of aggravated assault and battery at King Soopers. A woman was shopping when Sandoval tried to block her way, according to court documents. When she tried to go around him, he verbally threatened her and touched her inappropriately.
The woman shouted for help and said she observed Sandoval groping other women as he walked away from her, according to court documents. When he was approached by the woman’s husband, Sandoval threatened the man, saying he’d cut his throat and pulling something from his pocket.
An off-duty Cheyenne Police sergeant witnessed parts of the incident and identified himself, ordering Sandoval to stop, according to court documents. Sandoval ignored him, opened a bottle of vodka and began drinking it in the store. Sandoval then groped another woman, and was quickly taken to the ground by the off-duty officer and other men.
Five women in total reported that Sandoval touched them inappropriately during the incident, according to court documents.
Donavan Durell Studer was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison by Judge Rogers, after she revoked his probation in an aggravated burglary case from 2017.
After pleading guilty in 2018 to felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, Studer received a sentence of five to 10 years of incarceration, but was recommended for Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, or “boot camp.” After completing the program, Studer’s prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on five years of supervised probation in January 2019.
Studer violated his probation by failing to report for five appointments with his probation officer in July and August 2020, according to court documents.
Studer has 982 days of credit for time served, which will reduce the amount of time he spends in prison.
The state dismissed a felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that stemmed from an October 2020 incident, in which Studer allegedly attempted to rob a Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store.
In the May 2017 aggravated burglary case, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report that several handguns and rifles had been taken from Dragoon Armory overnight. An investigation led police to an apartment above the business, where they found 14 firearms and several firearm accessories that were confirmed to have been stolen from Dragoon Armory, according to court documents. During an interview, Studer told police that he and two others had committed the burglary.
Charles Anthony Martinez pleaded no contest to felony domestic battery (third offense) as part of a stipulated plea agreement.
If a judge follows the agreement at sentencing, Martinez would receive three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to three years of incarceration.
Judge Rogers scheduled Martinez’s sentencing for June 24.
Further details were not available, as the probable cause affidavit in the case was filed confidentially.