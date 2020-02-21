CHEYENNE – A local man who was found guilty of child endangering and disarming a peace officer was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Nigel Latham was sentenced by District Judge Steven Sharpe to two to four years in prison for disarming a police officer and 360 days in prison for child endangering, to be served concurrently, with more than 500 days of credit for time served.
He was originally charged with disarming a peace officer, child endangering and unlawful contact. A jury found him not guilty of unlawful contact, but guilty of the other two charges in a November trial.
During his sentencing hearing, Latham’s attorney, David Westling, said this is an interesting case, and the court should keep in mind that Latham has already served a considerable sentence because he’s spent the last 19 months in jail.
On March 4, 2018, the mother of Latham’s child went to pick up their 5-year-old daughter per a verbal custody arrangement. Latham had the door barricaded, and Latham’s mother had to let the woman inside, according to court documents.
Officers later arrived on scene to do a welfare check on the daughter, and a relative of Latham said “he’s going to fight,” according to court documents.
Officers observed Latham drinking from a bottle of cleaning fluid called Krud Kutter, and when approached by officers, they got into a fight. During the altercation, Latham tried to grab an officer’s gun out of its holster, according to court documents.
Westling said this is Latham’s first felony conviction, and Latham has been successful on probation in the past.
But prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said Latham does have a criminal history worth noting. In 2005, he received a felony deferral for theft, and in 2009 he received another felony deferral for burglary.
He already had a chance to avoid having a felony on his record, Harper said.
Latham spoke at his sentencing and said on the night of the incident, he was distraught and afraid for his life. He said with his original plea of not guilty, he maintains his innocence, but respects the decision the jury came to, even though he doesn’t agree with it.
He said he doesn’t want to be in jail in the future.
Cheyenne Police Department Officer José Ruiz, the officer Latham tried to disarm, gave a victim impact statement at sentencing. He said March 4, 2018, is a day he’ll never forget. He said even writing the victim’s impact statement gave him anxiety.
What was supposed to be a welfare check on Latham’s children turned into a suicide attempt on the part of Latham. He said Latham’s actions created a much more serious situation.
“I stopped you to save your life. As a result, I began a fight for mine,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said he hopes Latham is held accountable for his actions and it’s never acceptable to try to disarm a police officer.
Sharpe said Latham’s case was one of the most bizarre set of facts he’s ever seen as a judge. Sharpe said he didn’t know what was going through Latham’s mind, and Ruiz was just an officer trying to make sure a child was OK.
Sharpe said he doesn’t think Latham has a bad criminal history, but sentencing Latham to probation wasn’t warranted and would send the wrong message to the community. He said Latham put both a child and officer in danger through his conduct.
Also heard in district court Tuesday:
Rochelle Martinez pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, eluding, reckless driving and a windshield violation.
Martinez was one of two women who led Cheyenne police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour from Central Avenue into south Cheyenne, according to previous reporting.
Martinez was driving the car on the evening of Jan. 23, and allegedly started the high-speed chase when an officer noticed her cracked windshield and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Martinez allegedly didn’t stop and started speeding away from police.
In this process, she almost hit a pedestrian on Capitol Avenue when she ran a stop sign, according to court documents.
The pursuit eventually ended when she allegedly almost hit another car head-on on First Street. Martinez then started to flee on foot before a K9 was used to apprehend her.
Gregory Frank pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation of a household member, three counts of domestic battery, unlawful contact and aggravated assault and battery-threatens with a weapon.
On July 9, Frank’s ex-girlfriend called police and said he allegedly beat, strangled and threatened her with a bow and arrow, according to court documents. The ex-girlfriend had gone over to talk to him about her missing car when the two got into a fight.
During the fight, Frank allegedly punched her in the nose and shoulder, causing her to fall down, before he started strangling her. She told officers she was afraid that she would die, according to court documents.
She was able to get free, and when she was fleeing, Frank allegedly drew a bow and arrow, and aimed it at her before throwing a tennis-ball size rock at her that hit her neck, according to court documents.
Tina Mathis was seen before Sharpe regarding her competency in a case where she is charged with aggravated assault and battery. It was determined that Mathis needs to be appointed a guardian, and once the guardian is appointed, she will be seen again before Sharpe, in which Sharpe indicated he will be dismissing the case on March 16.
Michael Bean is still waiting on medical records regarding his competency in a case in which he is charged with strangulation of a household member, unlawful contact and two counts of domestic battery. He will be seen again before Sharpe on March 30 to determine his competency and what will happen to his case.
