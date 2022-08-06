Laramie County Governmental Complex

The Laramie County Governmental Complex.

CHEYENNE – A man convicted of an assault, in which he stabbed his son-in-law with scissors, was sentenced recently in Laramie County District Court.

Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Kevin Dale Brown on July 25 to three years supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The sentence followed one laid out in a plea agreement.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus