CHEYENNE – A man convicted of an assault, in which he stabbed his son-in-law with scissors, was sentenced recently in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Kevin Dale Brown on July 25 to three years supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The sentence followed one laid out in a plea agreement.
Brown pleaded guilty in March to felony aggravated assault and battery, bodily injury with a weapon. The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, Brown and his counsel had agreed that Brown should be released on his own recognizance, or on no-cost bail, after the change-of-plea hearing so Brown could seek treatment.
Brown admitted last October that, during a physical altercation, he stabbed his son-in-law in the lower back with a pair of scissors during an altercation. The injury required three to four stitches, a probable cause affidavit said.
Gabriel Anthony Roybal was given prison time in mid-June for repeated domestic battery convictions, along with a newer case including a DUI and violation of a protection order.
Judge Campbell sentenced Roybal to two to four years in prison in the new case, to run consecutively with another two- to four-year sentence for a domestic battery incident that took place in October 2020. The sentence in the October 2020 charge will run concurrent with a two- to four-year sentence resulting from Roybal’s revoked probation in a 2017 domestic battery case.
Roybal pleaded guilty the same day he was sentenced, June 13, to felony aggravated eluding, misdemeanor DUI and violation of a protection order. Felony domestic battery and property destruction charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, along with a habitual criminal enhancement, which can be applied if a person has been convicted of two or more felonies.
In January, Roybal was accused of eluding officers in a vehicle while intoxicated, after violating a protection order involving a woman who was a victim in his previous domestic battery charges. Responding officers found evidence of a physical altercation at the woman’s home, including injuries to the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Roybal had a previous conviction for both DUI and eluding in Casper, the affidavit said.
Roybal had pleaded guilty last August to felony domestic battery, third or subsequent offense within 10 years, as part of a plea agreement.
In October 2020, a woman reported Roybal began arguing with her while he was heavily intoxicated, later pushing her, throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit. After the woman attempted to fight back, she said Roybal banged her head against the floor. The woman and her son had a protection order against Roybal, the affidavit said.
Three misdemeanor charges – two protection order violations and a property destruction charge – were dismissed, as well as a habitual criminal enhancement.
As a result of this guilty plea, Roybal’s probation was revoked in a previous domestic battery case. He had pleaded guilty in August 2018 to the same charge, felony domestic battery, third or subsequent offense within 10 years.
