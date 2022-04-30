CHEYENNE – A man accused of causing at least $60,000 in damage after a fire he set spread throughout a Cheyenne apartment building was sentenced earlier this week in Laramie County District Court.
District Judge Steven Sharpe sentenced Lucas Ian Meadows to three years of supervised probation on two counts, with a suspended sentence of two consecutive three- to five-year terms in prison.
Meadows pleaded no contest in January to third-degree arson and attempting to disarm a peace officer, both felonies, as part of a plea agreement. His defense attorney, Marci Linde, said at the time that her client was “under the extreme influence of substances and does not exactly recall what occurred.”
Under a no-contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt for a crime, but accepts conviction in the same way they would if they had pleaded guilty.
Two felony counts of child endangering with a controlled substance were dismissed in September in Laramie County Circuit Court. An additional charge, felony property destruction, was dismissed at sentencing as part of Meadows’ plea agreement.
At 7:02 a.m. Aug. 23, Cheyenne police officers responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the 900 block of West College Drive. Meadows, who lived in the apartment, told officers he’d been under the influence of “bad” methamphetamine for about four days straight and had lit his couch on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The fire spread throughout the apartment and caused severe damage, also spreading to and damaging other apartments. The estimated cost of damage at the time was at least $60,000.
Officers found that Meadows’ two children had been inside the apartment while he was under the influence and when he’d set the couch on fire, the affidavit said. Several other adults and children were inside the apartment building at the time Meadows set the fire inside his unit.
Meadows was not in handcuffs when he was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, as he had been cooperative up to that point and is missing his left arm to the shoulder, according to the affidavit. While sitting in the emergency waiting area, Meadows suddenly lunged toward an officer and grabbed the handle of her firearm with his right arm. He then attempted to pull the gun away, but it did not come out of the holster.
n
Also heard Monday in district court:
After his probation was revoked in a 2020 case, Noah Lee Stevens was sentenced by Judge Sharpe to five to seven years in prison. He was sentenced to three to five years in each of two other cases, both running concurrent to the sentence in the 2020 case.
Stevens pleaded no contest in January 2021 to a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. Stevens had been accused of severely beating a fellow inmate at the Laramie County jail in May 2020.
The victim in the case, Michael Pings, later sued the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for negligence during the incident. That case is ongoing.
On the same day as his plea in the aggravated assault case, Stevens received a sentence of four years of supervised probation, with a suspended five to seven years of incarceration.
In November and December, Stevens was charged with multiple charges in two separate cases. On April 11, he pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member and felony theft, as well as misdemeanor property destruction and interference with a peace officer.
As part of a plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss a count of felony theft and a count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, also a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, theft and property destruction.
n
Harley M. Cole pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and reckless endangering, a misdemeanor.
Cole was arrested last August after he was accused of firing shots from a moving vehicle at businesses on Dell Range Boulevard. He was originally charged with aggravated assault and battery (threaten with weapon), as well as reckless endangering, but the charges were amended April 20.
Judge Sharpe set Cole’s sentencing for Aug. 1.
On Aug. 27, 2021, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Ontario Avenue. A witness said a man, later identified as then-27-year-old Cole, had reportedly pointed a handgun out the window of a car and fired two shots, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Information released by the Cheyenne Police Department after Cole’s arrest alleged Cole had “fired shots in the direction of several local businesses while traveling east on Dell Range.”
“The driver of a passing pickup truck reportedly noticed the firearm, notified police, and proceeded to follow the (vehicle) to a residence near the 6700 block of Braehill Road,” a CPD news release said. “Cole then pointed his firearm in the direction of the truck driver.”