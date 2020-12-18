CHEYENNE – A man accused of breaking into and stealing from a vehicle was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Earl Bloss was sentenced to three years supervised probation with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration by Judge Peter Froelicher. He previously pleaded guilty to felony burglary as part of a plea agreement. A second count, felony property destruction, was dismissed at sentencing. Bloss is required to pay $1,768.48 in restitution, plus court fees.
According to court documents:
At about 5 a.m. Feb. 29, a man later identified as Bloss broke into a vehicle at the Sierra Trading Post Fulfillment Center, 5121 Campstool Road. Bloss broke the rear window and damaged one of the doors with a prying tool. He then entered the vehicle and took a large subwoofer and custom-made box from the back.
Just before breaking into the car, Bloss dropped off his stepdaughter at the facility, where she works. She later identified him, according to Cheyenne Police.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
Ashlee N. McGuire was sentenced to two years probation with a suspended sentence of 12-18 months of incarceration by Froelicher. She previously pleaded guilty to felony child endangering-controlled substances as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents:
At 3:17 p.m. July 26, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from a Wyoming Department of Family Services employee that a child needed to be placed into protective custody. The employee said she had received a report earlier that month from Probation and Parole that a pipe, methamphetamine and spice were found in McGuire’s home during a visit. McGuire’s six-year-old son was inside the home at the time.
After the DFS worker contacted McGuire about the report, McGuire agreed to bring her son in for a drug screening. Results from a hair follicle test showed the boy tested positive for amphetamine, and he was placed into protective custody.
Jarod J. Munoz pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery (first offense). Froelicher set his trial for April 26.
According to court documents:
At 11:11 p.m. Sept. 26, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from a woman who said she had been strangled by Munoz, a former boyfriend whom she dated for about a month. The woman had bruising on her neck and on the inside upper part of both of her arms. She said she lost consciousness and couldn’t breathe while Munoz was choking her.
A witness told officers the incident happened in front of his home and that he saw Munoz strangle the woman with one hand and throw her to the ground. The witness said Munoz also grabbed the woman’s arms and clothing.
Shawn Lee Christensen pleaded not guilty to felony burglary and felony theft. Froelicher set his trial for April 26.
According to court documents:
On Oct. 8, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of East 20th Street regarding a burglary. Several items had been stolen, including a 2020 Subaru Forester Limited, two to four cloth bags containing about 10 pounds each of circulated and uncirculated silver dollars, a Winchester gun safe, packages of collectible Liberty silver dollars, two white cloth bags containing wrapped U.S. coins of various values and envelopes containing a total of $10,000-$15,000 in cash. The items belonged to Margaret Smith, who died Sept. 13.
On Oct. 9, officers located the Subaru parked outside a residence in the 2500 block of East Eighth Street, where Christensen lived. A detective made contact with Christensen in an alley near the residence. When the detective asked him about the Subaru, Christensen said: “If you’re saying it’s stolen, I guess it’s stolen.” The detective decided to have Christensen taken to the police department for a recorded interview.
Christensen was searched before being taken to the department, with officers finding a Subaru key fob in his pocket that was later found to be the fob for the stolen Subaru. They also found several gold coins consistent with the ones stolen from Smith, including a one-ounce gold coin. The price of one ounce of gold at the time of Christensen’s arrest was $1,895.
A detective used the fob to unlock and open the Subaru and found many of the stolen coins. Other items stolen from Smith were found later that day during a search of Christensen’s trailer and his son’s vehicle. A wallet containing Smith’s identification and credit cards and three pieces of mail bearing her name were also found.