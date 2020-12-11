CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man who pleaded guilty to being involved in a robbery with a machete and stealing a running car from a parking lot was sentenced Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Jacob Austin Hannig, 21, was sentenced by Judge Catherine Rogers to two terms of five to seven years of incarceration, running concurrently, with a total of 825 days of credit for time served. Hannig was also ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution with a co-defendant in the first case, and $232.24 in the second case, as well as court fees.
Hannig previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, both felonies, in a case from Jan. 19, 2019, and to theft in a case from Jan. 14, 2020.
Two felony charges in a third case – theft and aggravated assault – were dismissed at sentencing.
Ericka Smith, Hannig’s public defender, argued that his age, loss of several family members and history of regular drug use since the age of 12 made him an appropriate candidate for community supervision and treatment. However, Rogers said Hannig’s repeated violent offenses convinced her that he should serve time behind bars.
“I agree that Mr. Hannig has not had a lot of the advantages in life that many other individuals receive, and that’s really putting it mildly,” Rogers said. “Life has dealt Mr. Hannig blow after blow after blow, and has caused him to be legally an adult and likely, in many respects, mentally and behaviorally far less than an adult.
“At the same time, I’m gravely concerned about these offenses, how they unfolded, the violent nature of these offenses, and Mr. Hannig’s need that appears not to have been addressed to date. ... I do believe that a term of incarceration in the Wyoming Department of Corrections is most appropriate in the interest of justice, because I know the Department of Corrections will provide Mr. Hannig that structure and support, and will also provide Mr. Hannig substance abuse intervention,” Rogers said.
According to court documents:
At 7:37 p.m. Jan. 14, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Loaf ‘N Jug, 5539 Yellowstone Road. The officer made contact with an 83-year-old man who reported his car had been stolen while it was parked outside the store. The man had left his car unlocked, with the engine running and the keys in the ignition. A security camera showed the suspect, later identified as Hannig, entering at 7:20 p.m., pacing and talking on a cellphone. He appeared agitated and asked the clerk to call him a cab.
At 7:25 p.m., Hannig walked out the store’s front door and began to smoke a cigarette seconds before the victim walked in. Hannig immediately walked toward the man’s running car. The man walked out of the store two minutes later to find his car missing. Half an hour later, officers stopped the car on Warren Avenue. Hannig was driving and was dressed exactly like the man seen in the security video, and a backpack was found in the back seat.
In a previous incident, which took place the evening of Jan. 19, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report that a man had been watching TV inside his residence when Hannig and another man, Antwan McCray, broke into his home. McCray pointed a machete at the man while Hannig gathered a PlayStation, WiFi router, four PS4 games, a PS4 controller and two sweatshirts. Hannig and McCray then left the home. A witness described an altercation outside the home, where the man yelled at Hannig and McCray to return his items, and the men pushed him aside to get in a vehicle.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
Joshua Edwin Buckles, 29, was sentenced to three to four years of incarceration and a second two- to three-year sentence running concurrently, with a total of 340 days credit for time served. He was ordered to pay $333.88 in restitution, plus court fees.
Buckles had previously signed a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.
Buckles was originally charged with two counts of felony theft, possessing a firearm as a felon, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance (third offense), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of heroin, along with felony receiving stolen property in a separate case, which was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Buckles also admitted Thursday to a probation violation in a third case, with Judge Rogers revoking his probation.
“I understand what I did wrong. I just want to get it over with,” Buckles said, addressing the court. “I don’t want to waste your guys’ time – I’ve wasted your guys’ time enough. I think it’s time for me to go do my time.”
According to court documents:
At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 23, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a man sleeping in a running vehicle in the 3000 block of Cribbon Avenue. The officer confirmed the vehicle had been stolen and made contact with Buckles, who had a warrant for possession of stolen property. The officer also observed a syringe in Buckles’ right shirt pocket, which he said contained methamphetamine, and found a 1.8-gram baggie of marijuana in his left shirt pocket, as well as a 0.4-gram baggie in his pants pocket.
Upon searching the vehicle, the officer found a black bag containing several flashlights, two pairs of gloves and a smaller black case containing 0.6 grams heroin, 1.3 grams of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia. The black bag was sitting on top of an unopened auto lockout kit. Buckles said all of these items belonged to him. The officer also found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was confirmed stolen, along with a second magazine. Buckles said he knew the handgun was in the vehicle.
Andrew C. List pleaded not guilty to felony domestic battery (third offense within 10 years) and misdemeanor battery. His trial was set for the week of April 19.
List also entered a denial of the allegations in a petition to revoke his probation. In December 2018, List was sentenced to five years of supervised probation with a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence. His probation revocation hearing was also set for the week of April 19.
According to court documents:
On or about Nov. 19, List knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury through physical force to a woman living in his household, and was previously convicted of similar offenses in May 2011 and February 2018 in Laramie County. Also on or about Nov. 19, List intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury through physical force to a second woman.
Aleisha M. Jackson pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to felony theft, felony property destruction and misdemeanor simple assault-attempt injury. Her trial was set for the week of April 19.
According to court documents:
At 8:51 p.m. Nov. 26, 2019, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call about a stolen vehicle. Jackson had asked a man she did not know for a ride to Walmart, 580 Livingston Ave. When they arrived at the store and the man got out of the truck, Jackson got into the driver’s side and drove away. She crashed the truck into the garage door of a Thomas Road residence, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the house, garage door and vehicles inside the garage, as well as to the stolen truck.
After the crash, Jackson went to another home in the area and asked the homeowner for a ride. When he refused, Jackson unsuccessfully tried to punch him in the face.
Later that evening, Jackson was seen by officers at a gas station on South Greeley Highway, arriving in the stolen truck and trying to throw the keys in a trash can. During her arrest, she told officers the vehicle now belonged to her and that she had taken it from a man she didn’t know at Walmart.