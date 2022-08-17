Laramie County Governmental Complex

The Laramie County Governmental Complex.

CHEYENNE – A man who fired shots in the busy Dell Range retail area about a year ago and pointed a gun at a man was sentenced Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Judge Steven Sharpe deferred judgment under Wyoming statute 7-13-301 on a felony charge committed by Harley M. Cole. If Cole successfully completes three years of supervised probation, the charges may be dismissed by the court.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

