CHEYENNE – A Laramie County man who led deputies on a high-speed chase through the county earlier this year was sentenced Thursday in district court to three to four years in prison for his crimes.
Charles Peek also has another felony conviction in Colorado, which carries a roughly six-year prison sentence. Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher said Peek can serve both of his sentences concurrently and receive substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.
“Almost his entire criminal history is substance abuse related,” Ross McKelvey, the public defender representing Peek, told Froelicher during a virtual sentencing hearing.
“The incident here in Wyoming also had substance abuse components to it. … I don’t want the court to think that because he’s getting (this concurrent sentence) he’s getting a freebee. Once he goes into the Department of Corrections system – now that he has an interference with a peace officer charge – that will increase his classification. So there will be consequences.”
In May, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over Peek’s 1995 Jeep near Burlington Trail and South Industrial Road for traffic violations, according to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting.
Instead of stopping, Peek, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, led officers on a 31-mile high-speed chase – at one point reaching 100 mph – through the eastern part of the county. Peek eventually crashed into an open field, where his vehicle caught on fire. Deputies were able to pull Peek out of the burning vehicle. After receiving medical treatment, he was booked into the Laramie County jail.
As a result of the incident, Peek was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving under a suspended license, no liability insurance, improper registration, open container and no seat belt.
“I don’t want to make light of the situation at all. What I did was reckless and very dangerous,” Peek told Froelicher before hearing his sentence. “I’m thankful no one was hurt. I put my life, the lives of other people on the road, and the officers’ lives in danger. I sincerely apologize for that.”
“I plan on taking advantage of (drug) treatment in Colorado. I’ll do the best I can.”
Also Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
Froelicher sentenced Brandon Adams, who burglarized local restaurant Epic Egg last year, to two to four years in prison. That sentence will run concurrently with other sentences Adams has received for unrelated charges.
Before the sentencing, Adams’ lawyer read a victim impact statement from the owner of the restaurant.
“I felt a range of emotions. I was confused, angry, sad and sickened. It was hard to believe this could happen to us,” the statement said. “It is my understanding that Brandon decided to break into this restaurant just because he happened to be walking by. I feel that he could have been walking by anywhere and maybe even caused even more damage. We are thankful that he has been arrested and confessed to the crime.”
Adams, who has reportedly struggled with substance abuse, expressed remorse for the burglary right before he learned his sentence.
“I wasn’t thinking when I did it, and I take full responsibility for it,” he said, adding he’d like to pursue drug treatment while incarcerated.