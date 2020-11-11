CHEYENNE – A man charged with aggravated assault and battery for threatening a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper with a weapon was sentenced Monday in Laramie County District Court.
Edward Calvin Maywald was sentenced to five to seven years in prison, with 128 days of credit for time served. He was also charged with reckless endangering, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, use of a controlled substance, failure to maintain a single lane and exceeding a 65 mph speed limit, which are all misdemeanors.
Maywald said during court proceedings that he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” when the incident took place, and at the time would have rather died than go back to prison.
“I take responsibility for my actions, and I take responsibility that it was wrong, the pain that it caused Trooper (Joshua) Gebauer’s family, and that he actually was put into a position where he didn’t know what could happen,” Maywald said. “And not only him, but the other people that were on the road ... so I’m gravely sorry that all this happened.”
According to court documents:
On July 5, Gebauer attempted to stop a car traveling north on Interstate 25 in Laramie County. The car did not stop after Gebauer flashed his overhead lights, so Gebauer pursued the car.
In multiple instances, Maywald “dramatically braked” and caused Gebauer to swerve or stop his vehicle to avoid hitting Maywald’s car. Maywald later braked again, and Gebauer’s vehicle struck the back of Maywald’s car, and both vehicles came to a stop. Maywald then got out of the car and pointed a black BB gun at Gebauer. The gun, according to a special agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, “was almost indistinguishable in appearance from a genuine firearm.”
Gebauer fired “multiple” shots at Maywald through the windshield of his police vehicle, though none hit Maywald. The vehicle pursuit then continued along Interstate 25, reaching a speed of 123 mph in a 65 mph zone that was also a marked construction zone. Troopers used spike strips to deflate some of Maywald’s tires, and the car came to a stop south of mile marker 17.
Maywald and his passenger, Leslie Mahaffey, were both detained and interviewed. During his interview, Maywald admitted to using methamphetamine two to three days prior and to smoking marijuana earlier that day. He said he tried to elude Gebauer because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and by pointing the BB gun at Gebauer, he intended to die by “suicide by cop,” something he said he and Mahaffey discussed often. During the interview, Maywald also made disparaging remarks about law enforcement officers and said they should “all be killed.”
No one was injured during the incident.
Also heard Monday in district court:
Robert Logan Noble pleaded not guilty to felony burglary; felony property destruction of $1,000 or more; felony third-degree arson, with more than $200 in property damage; misdemeanor property destruction of less than $1,000; and interfering with a police officer-resisting. The case is set for trial on March 2.
Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe reset Noble’s bond in a previous case to $25,000 cash because he was arrested and cited on new charges while out on bond.
According to court documents:
On Oct. 5, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a reported burglary and arson in the 1700 block of Rollins Avenue. An investigation showed that, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Noble cut through a window screen and entered the home of his ex-wife and the mother of his child. Noble then spread paint throughout the house and broke several items, with damage estimated at around $1,300.
Before leaving, Noble placed two laptop computers, each worth around $750, in the kitchen oven and turned it on, destroying both computers. He then flattened both driver’s side tires on the woman’s car, each worth about $100.
Noble was contacted around 4 p.m. Oct. 6 by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies and later arrested by a Cheyenne Police officer. When told to stand up and turn, Noble tried to force his way past deputies and was “rigidly resistant” while deputies tried to handcuff him. Noble also made several threats to officers and attempted to free himself several times throughout the arrest, and he was eventually placed in a WRAP restraint before being transported to the Laramie County jail.
Noble was previously charged with strangulation of a household member, a felony, and misdemeanor property destruction of less than $1,000. Around 12:51 a.m. June 11, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a call from Noble’s ex-wife that the two had been in a physical altercation in which Noble grabbed her throat and squeezed for a “couple seconds.” The woman said she had not been able to breathe and had difficulty swallowing, but she had not lost consciousness. The woman said Noble head-butted the screen door on his way out, causing damage estimated at around $100.
The officer reported the woman’s voice sounded hoarse and that she had a mark the size of a thumb on her neck. When reached by the officer, Noble said he “did not lay a hand on” the woman and had not damaged the screen door.
Austin J. Bates was sentenced to two years probation with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration for felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure, and one year of supervised probation with a suspended sentence of one year in jail to run concurrently for a second charge that was not clearly named during court proceedings.
Bates must also pay $380 in restitution, as well as court fees.
One of the victims, Danyl Leviege, appeared in court to say Bates had turned his life around, and that he did not want to see him go to jail.
“I talked to Austin – he apologized, and he’s got his life together,” Leviege said.
Around 9 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019, Bates was taken into custody by a Cheyenne Police officer after running from the officer for about a block, according to court documents. Leviege and his wife, Peggy, said Bates, who was their neighbor, had entered their home with- out their knowledge or permission.
Danyl Leviege said Bates had been “making remarks of manufacturing methamphetamine.” Leviege told Bates to leave, but he refused and punched Leviege in the face before pushing him to the ground and kicking his sides several times.
Leviege then called 911, and Bates grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it to his forearm, according to court documents. Bates told law enforcement he picked up the knife because he didn’t want the Levieges to call police. He dropped the knife when the officer arrived on scene.
Gabriel Anthony Roybal pleaded not guilty to felony domestic battery-third offense; two separate misdemeanor violations of a protection order; misdemeanor property destruction of less than $1,000; and being a habitual criminal, meaning he was previously convicted of two or more felonies. The final charge carries a penalty of 10 to 50 years behind bars.
Sharpe said the case was being reassigned to Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell, who would set a trial date.
Around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 11, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a physical domestic disturbance. A woman reported that Roybal, who was “heavily intoxicated,” had come to the residence around 9:30 p.m. and started an argument, according to court documents. Roybal grabbed the woman and pushed her to the ground, then began punching her in the face. The woman attempted to fight back, but was unable to and yelled for Roybal to stop. Roybal then banged her head on the floor.
The woman escaped to her bedroom, where she locked the door and called a friend, according to court documents. When she heard Roybal leave, the woman saw that furniture in her living room had been thrown and turned over, and several items had been thrown.
The woman and her son have a protection order against Roybal, according to court documents. The woman said Roybal had also been at the residence earlier in the day with both her and her son.