CHEYENNE – A man accused of robbing a convenience store armed with a hunting knife was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Michael Gross will serve at least seven and no more than 10 years in state prison and must pay $177 in restitution to the convenience store, as well as other court fees.
At 4:39 a.m. March 12, the Laramie County Combined Communications Center received a call about a robbery at the Kum & Go at 215 E. Lincolnway. An employee said a man walked up to the register, pulled a large knife from his coat and told the cashier to give him all of the money in the register, which totaled $176, according to court documents. The man also took two burritos and left the store.
Later that day, Cheyenne Police detectives spoke with the manager of the Pioneer Hotel, located about three blocks west of the convenience store where the robbery took place. Detectives showed the manager a surveillance photo of the suspect, and the manager quickly replied that the man looked like a client in room 212 and that his name was Michael Gross.
A detective knocked on the door of room 212 and a man, later identified as Gross, opened the door. The detective observed that the man looked exactly like the person in the surveillance footage, according to court documents. Gross was placed in custody and taken to the Cheyenne Police Department.
That same day, the detective obtained a search warrant for Gross’s hotel room and found a dark stocking cap and camouflage jacket, which Gross appeared to have been wearing during the robbery, $177 in cash, a large hunting knife and two burrito wrappers.
Gross’s public defender, Ross McKelvey, said Gross had only one prior arrest, but that it was for attempted murder.
McKelvey said Gross had been incarcerated for a “significant portion” of his life, is mild-mannered and remorseful, having written a note in which he apologized to the cashier working at the store the morning he committed the robbery.
Deputy district attorney Caitlin Harper said Gross’s prior arrest was for two counts of attempted mur-der, in which he shot his stepfather and stabbed his mother “because he was unhappy with school,” Harper said.
The offenses occurred when Gross was 16 years old, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers noted.
“I am very concerned that we are in sort of a cycle that is going to continue to repeat itself, even after your release from incarceration, because you won’t have any more resources at that time and you won’t have any more options. Incarceration isn’t going to fix much of that,” Rogers said.
However, she said she needed to weigh protection of the community in her decision about Gross’s sentence.
“I do believe that your longterm incarceration in connection with this offense will keep our community safe from that type of conduct, at least as it concerns you,” Rogers said.
Also heard in district court Thursday:
Daniel Villafana pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and a trial was scheduled for the week of Feb. 16.
On Dec. 5, 2018, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of sexual abuse of a minor. The reporting party said his wife found the victim’s tablet and observed messages that indicated the minor victim was in a relationship, according to court documents. The victim, then 15, said she had been having sexual contact with Villafana, then 28, who was the reporting party’s business partner.
The alleged abuse took place between December 2017 and December 2018, according to court documents.
Brandon Hermes pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methampheta- mine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of oxycodone, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.
At 6:19 p.m. Oct. 4, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue. The officer observed four vehicles stopped in the inside, eastbound lane of Dell Range in front of Walmart. The officer made contact with one of the drivers, identified as Hermes, who was “extremely confused” and slow to respond to questions, according to court documents.
Hermes said he didn’t know what had happened or where he was, and asked if he was in front of Walmart. Hermes had a cut on the right side of his head, and blood was running down his face and into his eyes.
Hermes had struck another vehicle that was stopped at the Dell Range and Converse Avenue intersection, according to court documents.
The last thing Hermes remembered, he said, was leaving work at the Flying J Travel Center. He said he had injected methamphetamine at around 3:30 p.m., but was not feeling “high” anymore, according to court documents.
Hermes consented to being searched before being placed in the back of the ambulance, and the officer found a used needle and a used glass tube with suspected methamphetamine residue in his front pockets.
A K9 officer was deployed to sniff around the outside of Hermes’s vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics. Upon searching the vehicle, an officer found plastic baggies filled with a total of 142.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.2 grams of suspected heroin, 21.8 grams of suspected marijuana, 4.9 grams of suspected Xanax and 3.6 grams of suspected Oxycodone, as well as a digital scale and more than 100 unused plastic jewelry bags of varying sizes.