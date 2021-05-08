CHEYENNE – A man accused of threatening a trailer park manager with a gun was arraigned Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Rudy Michael Delarosa pleaded no contest to felony aggravated assault and battery, threatening with a weapon, as part of a plea agreement. A misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing would be dismissed at sentencing, if a judge follows the agreement.
The state and the defendant agreed to a sentence of three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years of incarceration.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher scheduled Delarosa’s sentencing for Aug. 26.
At 9:28 a.m. March 9, the manager of Miller Mobile Home Park reported to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office that Delarosa pulled a gun on him and said he’d shoot him, according to court documents. The manager said he’d had past confrontations with Delarosa, who’d been previously barred from the property for his “erratic behavior.”
Several witnesses told a sheriff’s deputy they heard Delarosa threaten the park manager and saw him wave a gun around, according to court documents.
Because of the trailer park’s proximity to Afflerbach Elementary School, the school was monitored by sheriff’s deputies as a precaution until 11:10 that morning.
Heard Monday in district court:
Paul Glenn Jacobs was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration, by Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell.
Jacobs pleaded guilty in February to felony delivery of methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement. The charges stemmed from events that took place in March and April 2017.
Additional charges of felony delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine were dismissed at sentencing, per the agreement, as well as a charge in another case – felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess methamphetamine – stemming from a 2015 incident. Both sets of charges were filed Oct. 22.
On March 23, 2017, a confidential informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arranged to buy methamphetamine from Jacobs over text message. The informant went to Jacobs’ room at the Hitching Post Inn and bought close to 0.2 grams of meth, which the informant turned over to agents.
On April 4, 2017, the informant bought a larger amount of meth from Jacobs – two separate baggies weighing 13.7 grams and 12.4 grams – and turned them over to agents.
Jacob Robert Bahner’s probation was revoked after he failed to enroll in substance treatment, did not complete 10 hours of court-sanctioned community service, did not comply with an order to be placed on GPS, and repeatedly failed to complete other probation requirements, including reporting to his agent, according to court documents.
Judge Campbell imposed Bahner’s underlying sentence of two to four years of incarceration, with a recommendation that Bahner go to Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, or “boot camp.”
After pleading guilty to felony forgery, Bahner received a sentence of three years of supervised probation in August, with a suspended sentence of two to four years of incarceration.
The charge stemmed from a January 2020 incident, in which Bahner took blank pre-signed checks from his stepmother without permission, according to court documents. He successfully cashed one of them for $1,200.
During court proceedings, Bahner asked Campbell for another chance on probation and the opportunity to enroll in a treatment program in Campbell County.
Still, Campbell said both he and Bahner’s probation agent saw “someone with no respect.”
“I have an obligation, or at least I feel an obligation, with young defendants to make sure that if nothing else happens inside this case, you finally get it. You don’t,” the judge said.