CHEYENNE – A local woman accused of killing her fiancé pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.
Danelle Moyte, 33, of Cheyenne is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, reckless conduct and three counts of child abuse-mental injury. Her trial is set for Nov. 9.
Moyte’s defense attorney, Diane Lozano, asked the court to address one of Moyte’s bond conditions, which is to have no contact with juveniles A.E., G.M. (10), G.M. (15) and G.M. (16). Lozano asked Judge Thomas Campbell to allow Moyte contact with A.E. and G.M. (10) as part of an ongoing Wyoming Department of Family Services case at the department’s discretion.
Lozano also asked that Moyte be allowed to have a one-time video visit with her biological children G.M. (15) and G.M. (16). She said the two children are struggling without having contact with their mother, and Moyte knows she can’t talk about the case with her children.
All of the juveniles are considered witnesses in the case, and A.E. and G.M. (10) are considered victims in the case because they were in the house at the time when Moyte allegedly fatally shot Christopher Garcia, 39, around 2 a.m. May 16, at the home they shared in the 2400 block of South Fourth Avenue.
Prosecuting attorney Caitlin Harper said she was concerned about allowing Moyte to contact G.M. (15) and G.M. (16) because she had previously tried to talk to the two about the case over the jail telephone. Harper said she didn’t know if Moyte was capable of not talking about the case with her children.
Campbell said he didn’t think it was in his authority to allow Moyte contact with the juveniles while she was in jail because his authority only rests on conditions of release. He said while Moyte was in custody, it was up to the state and the sheriff’s discretion to decide what she’s allowed.
Campbell did modify Moyte’s bond conditions to allow contact with A.E. and G.M. (10) at the discretion of DFS if Moyte is released. Her bond is currently set at $500,000 cash only.
On May 16, Moyte and Garcia had gotten into an argument where Moyte told Garcia to leave their house, according to court documents. Garcia refused, and the two continued to argue. Moyte then allegedly grabbed her gun from the gun safe and shot Garcia.
After she shot Garcia, she drove to another residence, where her two older sons were staying, and told them what happened, according to court documents. Her two sons called 911 and drove Moyte back to their house, where law enforcement arrived and Moyte was taken into custody.
Also heard in district court Monday afternoon:
Justin Lucero pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery-threatens with a drawn deadly weapon and two counts of reckless endangering. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 9.
On May 30, Lucero allegedly got into an argument with another man at his house because he thought the man had kissed his girlfriend, according to court documents. Lucero went over to the man with a gun and pointed the gun at him with a “jabbing” motion and told him to leave.
During the incident, Lucero allegedly hit the man in the head with the gun, according to court documents. When officers arrived on scene, they observed the man had a “swollen bloody mark” on his forehead consistent with his story. When asked, Lucero told officers he “might have” hit the man in the head with the gun when he was jabbing the gun at his head.
When officers located the 9 mm handgun, they discovered one round loaded in the chamber, according to court documents.
Marqus Powers pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to aggravated assault and battery-threaten with drawn deadly weapon, and his trial is scheduled for Nov. 9. He was originally charged with the crime Aug. 20, 2019, but proceedings were postponed while Powers was at the Wyoming State Hospital for competency issues.
On Aug. 18, 2019, officers responded to a domestic call with a knife. Powers’ mother had apparently woken him up when he was sleeping to look for the TV remote, according to court documents. Powers then got into an argument with his mom and pulled out a knife and said “f- – you b----.”
Officers found the mother hiding in a locked bedroom and said she woke Powers up to find the TV remote for her grandson, according to court documents. She told officers Powers pulled out the knife on her and said, “I ought to stab you.” She said she was in fear for her life.