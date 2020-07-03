CHEYENNE – A local woman has received a three-year probation sentence instead of prison time in a child endangerment case that involved methamphetamine.
Lisa Pena, 36, faced charges of child endangerment and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug following her arrest June 26, 2019. That day, she was stopped by Cheyenne Police in the 1700 block of Snyder Avenue.
During the traffic stop, a police K9 conducted a check of the vehicle and identified the odor of a narcotic, according to court documents. Officers on scene then searched her vehicle and found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside her purse, and also found a small bag containing methamphetamine residue. Pena was driving with her daughter in the car near the methamphetamine.
While Pena’s team originally asked for two years of probation, Assistant District Attorney David Singleton requested a sentence of 18 to 36 months in prison, adding it is “not excusable” to put a child in danger.
Speaking before her sentencing Thursday in Laramie County District Court, Pena described the arrest as “a very bad day” that had “changed her life forever,” adding her children are currently not living with her.
Ultimately, presiding District Judge Peter Froelicher ruled in favor of a three-year probationary sentence, noting Pena’s past success in a probation program.
Also heard in Laramie County District Court on Thursday:
Two men who were arrested during a traffic stop and charged with five felony drug charges pleaded not guilty to the counts in separate appearances.
Tyler Kulas, 23, and Roni Hirmiz, 35, were arrested May 30 on Interstate 80 by Wyoming Highway Patrol, and their charges include felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver.
According to court documents, the WHP trooper pulled over Kulas and Hirmiz after determining they were speeding. The trooper then smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
With probable cause, authorities conducted a search of the vehicle, and found approximately 3,820 grams of marijuana in the form of pre-rolled joints in the trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Several other narcotics, including liquid THC, THC wax and THC edibles, were also located during the search of the vehicle.
The two men now face separate trials that are set to begin in late October.