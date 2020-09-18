CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne man facing multiple theft and drug charges had his bond revoked Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua Edwin Buckles, 28, was on probation when the Cheyenne Police Department was notified of a stolen car at a storage facility. According to court documents, Buckles left the car at the facility and told the employees there the car had broken down before the employees contact the police.
On Aug. 23, police encountered Buckles as he allegedly was asleep in another stolen car from Greeley, Colorado. He was subsequently arrested and is now facing charges for two felony counts of theft, one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of possessing burglar tools, one felony count of marijuana possession, one misdemeanor count of heroin possession and one misdemeanor count of methamphetamine possession.
On Thursday, Buckles, represented by Brandon Booth, denied those allegations and opposed the state’s petition to revoke probation, but Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers found otherwise.
Booth asked the court to consider a percentage bond or cash or surety bond “so that Mr. Buckles can have the opportunity to see if he can post and have the opportunity to prove to the court what he can do in the community.”
But Rogers said, “Given the allegations in the new dockets, my exact concern is what Mr. Buckles can do in the community,” pointing specifically to the stolen firearm Buckles allegedly told police he knew was in the car.
District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove agreed, noting Buckles’ failed attempts at participating in drug court. While she said it’s not unexpected to see someone with an addiction face another possession charge, she emphasized that Buckles was found with both methamphetamine and heroin, as well as an illegal firearm with ammunition.
“There is just a host of issues attached to Mr. Buckles that make him a significant public safety risk,” Manlove said. “And when he was sentenced in June, I think that all of us – the court, the defense, the state – took a gamble on Mr. Buckles, and we all extended to him an opportunity to try and stay out of prison. And that was an opportunity, Mr. Buckles, in the state’s opinion, has now squandered.”
Also Thursday in Laramie County District Court:
A man accused of strangling an adult woman and a child entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness and requested a reduction in bond.
John Cody Johnson, 37, is facing felony charges of attempted child abuse and two counts of strangulation of a household member stemming from an incident on Aug. 6.
According to court documents, Johnson allegedly became violent after a verbal altercation, and injuries to each victim’s neck were observed by police on the scene.
The court heard from Johnson’s employer, as well as the victim’s attorney, about the benefits of implementing a bond less than the initial $50,000 bond set. His employer gave testament to Johnson’s work ethic and value at the company, while Mark Hardee, the victim’s attorney, said the victim doesn’t want continued incarceration for Johnson and that Johnson’s employment is important to her.
He added the victim said she isn’t afraid of Johnson, provided he is not drinking alcohol.
But Judge Rogers said, “It is not within this court’s philosophy regarding bond or value system regarding bond to, in any respect, reduce the defendant’s bond because the alleged victim needs the defendant to get out of jail and earn money.”
Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Harper agreed that the bond set was appropriate, given the situation. She also added that Johnson’s place of employment hired attorneys both for Johnson and his victim, and that Johnson allegedly instructed the victim to prohibit the child victim from participating in a forensic interview.
She noted that the child reported “seeing stars and hearing thunder” from the strangulation.
“I have concerns for her safety, and more importantly the 8-year-old child’s safety,” Harper said.