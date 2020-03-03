Brian Box, 48, pleaded not guilty last fall to 28 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of fraud by check, two counts of use of another’s credit card and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. The charges are spread across four separate dockets, and his trial was rescheduled for April 14.
Now, since Sharpe approved the jointure, all cases will be heard in one trial. Defense attorney Joanne Zook still has an opportunity to file a motion to sever the cases, and if she does, there will be another hearing on the issue March 30.
Box was the chief operator of the travel agency in Frontier Mall that went by the names of Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. The business focused on hunting and fishing trips.
Police found out about the fraud when several customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, and the trips had been canceled without their knowledge or a refund. The travel agency is no longer in business.
Investigators determined Box was allegedly keeping the trip deposits customers made for himself after he canceled the trips without their knowledge. He was also accused of keeping the refunds from the trips.
Prosecuting attorney Rachel Berkness said joining the cases is necessary to show Box’s pattern of behavior of taking money one client gave him, and using it to pay off debts to another client instead of booking trips. She said the defense didn’t object to the prospect of joining two of the cases together, and then the others together.
In one of the cases, Box allegedly didn’t book a cruise with the right company and didn’t find out until the night before. The clients in the case were eventually paid back, but with money from Box’s other clients that he was supposed to be using to book their trips.
Berkness said Box’s bank account was constantly in the negative and being overdrafted, and he was robbing clients to pay others back. He was “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Berkness said.
Berkness said Box would also brag about providing a “last trip” to a client who was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, but that client never got to go on the trip due to Box’s alleged theft.
Box also recently filed a motion for a change of venue due to media coverage of his case, which was ultimately denied, Berkness said, and this problem would only be compounded if there were separate trials.
Zook said she objected to joining all of the cases because there were different defense strategies in the cases that if employed together in one trial, would end up confusing the jury. She said joining all of the cases would prejudice Box. She also brought up that Box did end up paying back clients mentioned in two of the cases.
Also heard in Laramie County District Court Monday afternoon:
Daniel Doby’s case was set to have a status hearing Monday afternoon after his trial was put on hold due to his medical issues. Doby died Feb. 16 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, according to a motion filed by his attorney Robert Moxley. Sharpe signed a motion dismissing the case with prejudice Feb. 21.
Doby was charged with kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery.
The charges stem from when Doby allegedly held his then-wife hostage for three days in July 2017, during which he beat her, strangled her and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
James Lawrence Jr. pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, conspiracy to manufacture and deliver or possess marijuana. His trial was scheduled for June 2.
Lawrence was pulled over on Interstate 80 in Laramie County by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. During the traffic stop, the trooper found out Lawrence had previously been arrested in Virginia for manufacturing and delivering marijuana, according to court documents.
The trooper began asking Lawrence about his travel plans, and he began telling the trooper an inconsistent story. Shawn Baucom, who is also charged in relation to this case, was in the car with Lawrence when they were pulled over and told the trooper another inconsistent story, according to court documents.
A police K9 was called to the scene, and after searching the car, found 24.2 pounds of marijuana in 19 packages, according to court documents.
Baucom also pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess marijuana in relation to the Lawrence case. His trial date is also scheduled for June 2.
Matthew Carabajal pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony theft, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, three counts of misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. His trial is scheduled for June 2.
Defense attorney Cassie Craven said she intends to file a motion to dismiss this case due to speedy trial issues and an appeal in another case of Carabajal’s.
Carabajal allegedly stole a Ford F-350 from the parking lot at Cheyenne South High and tools from the truck Jan. 8, according to court documents. On Feb. 28, Carabajal allegedly shot out the window of a Honda Pilot and stole a backpack from the car in the South High parking lot, according to court documents.
Carabajal was seen leaving the area in a stolen Kia Sportage on the school’s video surveillance system, according to court documents. In a separate instance, Carabajal stole a 9mm handgun from a home on March 5.
Edward S. Bechtel pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, interference with a peace officer, aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury and duty to stop – injury or death. His trial is scheduled for June 2.
Officers responded to the area of 17th Street and Morrie Avenue at the entrance of Holliday Park, according to court documents. When they arrived, they saw a man lying in the field, and a truck was driving behind a building in the park, which is not a road.
Officers discovered that Bechtel was heavily intoxicated and had hit a person who was walking on the sidewalk near Holliday Park, according to court documents. The victim suffered a compound fracture in their leg.
Joseph Lapointe was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty per a plea agreement to felony possession of a controlled substance.
Lapointe is from South Dakota and was driving in a car with Franklin R. Wright, 35, when the two were pulled over during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 85, and then arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol when they were allegedly caught with 3 pounds of marijuana July 20, according to court documents.
During his sentencing, Sharpe said he can count the times on one hand where he’s sentenced someone without any previous criminal history. Lapointe was sentenced under a state statute that would keep his felony conviction off of his record if he does well on probation.
Sharpe said he hopes Lapointe continues to do well and keeps a clean criminal record. Craven, defense attorney for Lapointe, said he was a gentleman and had maintained employment throughout his court case.