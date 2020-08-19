CHEYENNE – A woman accused of endangering her child while driving under the influence of a controlled substance was seen Wednesday in Laramie County District Court.
Tiffany Havner Wynn pleaded not guilty to child endangering-enhancement with a controlled substance, driving under the influence with a child passenger, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 1.
On July 13, officers responded to a car crash in which Wynn was one the drivers of the vehicle, and her daughter was in the backseat of the car.
She was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, according to court documents.
During the car towing and the sobriety test, officers found a suspected bag of methamphetamine in the car, and more methamphetamine was found in the purse Wynn was carrying, according to court documents.
Wynn admitted to officers that the methamphetamine was hers, along with a digital scale and small baggies.
Also Monday in Laramie County District Court:
Jose Noe Villarreal pleaded not guilty to felony theft and felony property destruction. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 1.
On July 10, officers were called to respond to a robbery at The Home Depot, according to court documents. When they got there, they saw video footage of Villarreal trying to walk out the store with a full cart before he was contacted by store employees.
He then ran into the door when he fled the store and hit it so hard it caused $5,000 in damage.
The items in his cart totaled $3,049.15, according to court documents.
Officers were able to identify Villarreal’s getaway car from the security footage and apprehended him during a traffic stop.