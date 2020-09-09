CHEYENNE – A woman accused of pawning other people’s musical instruments through a repair scam entered a plea of not guilty to three felony charges Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Melinda Churchill, 27, pleaded not guilty to two charges of felony theft and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
The Cheyenne Police Department first issued a public warning regarding Churchill’s operation in a statement in June.
CPD officials had received multiple calls from people reporting someone who would offer to repair instruments, collect them and eventually cease all contact. Some of the instruments would later turn up in pawn shops, according to CPD officials.
After Churchill’s plea of not guilty was entered Monday, her trial date was initially set for Jan. 12 by District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.
In other cases heard Tuesday in Laramie County District Court:
Phillip Kaushagen entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to a felony charge of burglary and three misdemeanors related to an incident that occurred last month at the 5900 block of Ridge Road.
Kaushagen was arrested Aug. 3 after Laramie County Sheriff’s Department deputies, in response to a call of a possible break-in, found him on a property along Ridge Road. The deputies eventually arrested him in the attic of the home, according to court documents.
Kaushagen’s trial date was set for Jan. 12.
A man facing a felony kidnapping charge from a July incident entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.
Timothy Zacharias, 37, was facing the charge after CPD officers were dispatched June 24 to the Blue Federal Credit Union branch on Dell Range Boulevard.
Earlier that day, a woman had been taken from her vehicle and driven around in an old white pickup truck by multiple people, according to court documents. The kidnappers, one of whom was identified as Zacharias, made several attempts to withdraw money using the woman’s credit card at different banks before she was eventually able to seek help at Safeway.
Zacharias was arrested the next day. His trial date has initially been set for Jan 12.